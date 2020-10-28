Substation Automation Market Share by 2027: Upcoming Trends, Future Technologies

Substations are critical part of electrical infrastructure, and substation automation market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to consistent rise in demand for electricity. Increase in utilization of renewable and non-conventional energy resources, such as wind, solar, and hydel energy; expansion of power networks; and energy and cost-saving benefits of substation automation drive the market growth. Susceptibility to cyber-attacks is a major restrain for market growth.

The global substation automation market was valued at $106,891 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $154,786 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. North America accounted for the highest revenue share in 2015, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1922

Based on component type, substation automation market is segmented into reclose controller, programmable logic controller, capacitor bank controller, digital transducer/smart meter, load tap controller, communication channel, digital relays, and others. Communication channel segment generated the highest revenue, accounting for $22,984 million in 2015, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.9% to reach$47,324 million by 2022.

Based on module type, the substation automation market is segmented into SCADA, IEDs, and communication network. IEDs was the highest revenue-generating segment, accounting for $82,216 million in 2015. However, SCADA segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.5% to reach $1,551 million by 2022.

Based on technology type, the market is segmented into Ethernet, power line communication, copper wire communication, and optical fiber communication. Copper wire communication technology was the highest revenue-generating segment, which accounted for $49,672 million in 2015. However, power line communication segment is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period at a CAGR of 8.8% to reach $13,571 million by 2022.

Enquire For More: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1922

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and

LAMEA. North America was the highest revenue-generating segment, valued at $37,106 million in 2015, and is expected to reach$52,085 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.0%. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.1%. Europe and Asia Pacific are second and third leading region for substation automation market, respectively.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com