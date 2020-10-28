Employee Monitoring Solutions Market Size, Statistics, Share, Trends and Forecast With Top Service Providers, Technology And Global Regions

DBMR Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global Employee Monitoring Solutions Market Research Report with a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans and latest development in the industry. This report covers the growth opportunities and the limiting factors of the Employee Monitoring Solutions Market. Employee Monitoring Solutions Market size report contains growth rate, revenue, segmentation with product type, application, end-users, regions, manufacturers, and more. The Study also provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World with Global Outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its Current Trends, Dynamics, and Business Scope & Key Statistics.

Global employee monitoring solutions market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 16.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to wide-spread demand for improvement of office productivity and increased demand for these solutions.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Employee Monitoring Solutions Market report: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global employee monitoring solutions market are InterGuard; ActivTrak; Atom Security, Inc.; Teramind Inc.; CleverControl Inc; iMonitor Software; Nandini Infosys Pvt Ltd; SearchInform LTD; NetVizor; Saba Software; NesterSoft Inc.; Time Doctor; Toggl; EfficientLab LLC; Veriato Inc.; SentryPC; FairTrak; QuantumLink Communications Pvt Ltd.; Mobistealth.com; Wangya Computer Co., Ltd.; Netsoft Holdings, LLC; Micro Focus; Forcepoint; Securonix, Inc.; ObserveIT; Imperva; One Identity LLC; LogRhythm, Inc.; SolarWinds MSP Canada ULC and SolarWinds MSP UK Ltd. among others.

Global Employee Monitoring Solutions Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

Increased demand from various end-use verticals for the availability of employee monitoring software is expected to augment growth of the market

Varied concerns regarding invasion of employee privacy is expected to restrict the growth of the market

In February 2019, WeWork Companies Inc. announced that they had acquired “Euclid”, with the company based out of California, United States. This acquisition will increase the solution offerings of WeWork to more than just office spaces, and reportedly offer the offerings of Euclid as “workplace insights”. This will help in various consumers help monitor the participation and inform them of individual partnerships

If opting for the Global version of Employee Monitoring Solutions Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

