Digital Payment Market Classification By Suppliers, Consumption, Application and Overview

Digital payment market is a growing sector analyzed by DBMR with detailed market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, and development trends. This report covers the growth opportunities and the limiting factors of the Digital Payment Market, including growth rate, revenue, segmentation with product type, application, end-users, regions, and manufacturers. The Study provides analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World.

Digital payment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 18.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 510,179.12 million by 2027. Increasing trend of digital banking is a driving factor for the digital payment market growth.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Digital Payment Market report: The major players covered in the digital payment market report are ACI Worldwide, Inc., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Novatti Group Pty Ltd, Global Payments Inc., Visa, Stripe, Google (A Subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.), Finastra, SAMSUNG, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.), Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd., Aurus Inc., Sage Pay Europe Limited, Adyen, Apple Inc., Fiserv, Inc., FIS, WEX Inc., Wirecard, Mastercard among other domestic and global players.

Global Digital Payment Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

Rising Demand of Digital Payment in Digital Payment Market

In May 2020, PayPal launched QR codes purchase of goods, which is integrated in PayPal app and is introduced during the pandemic for hands free, safe and secure payments. The new product will increase the awareness and market share of the company.

If opting for the Global version of Digital Payment Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Content: Digital Payment Market Report

Executive Summary

Assumptions and Acronyms Used

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Global Digital Payment Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

Global Digital Payment Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

North America Digital Payment Market Analysis and Forecast

Latin America Digital Payment Market Analysis and Forecast

Europe Digital Payment Market Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Digital Payment Market Analysis and Forecast

Middle East & Africa Digital Payment Market Analysis and Forecast

Competition Landscape

How Does This Digital Payment Market Insights Help?

Digital Payment Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR

The Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them

To learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

To Increase insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Digital Payment Market” and its commercial landscape

