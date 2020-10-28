Passive Optical Component Market Share by 2027: Upcoming Trends, Future Technologies

According to the report, the global passive optical component market garnered $14.6 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $45.62 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 17.6% from 2016 to 2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It includes a study of the market size and share, market dynamics, market classification, and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the prominent players operating in this market. The information in the report is a result of an extensive primary and secondary research.

The report discusses the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the passive optical component market in detail. High growth in IP traffic, increased FTTH requirements, demand for scalability in mobile network, advancement in GPON SoC technologies and high return on investment and low cost of ownership drive the market growth. Nonetheless, difficulty in managing failure of passive optical networks (PON) and less range of network devices connection restrict the market growth. On the other hand, increasing demand for higher and broadband bandwidth and shift towards high capacity optical networks offer new opportunities for the growth of the market.

The report presents a broad analysis of the market segmentation. It bifurcates the market into application, component type, and region. Based on application, it is divided into interoffice, loop feeder, FITL, HFC, SONET, and SDH. The SDH segment would dominate as well as grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period. Based on component type, the market is bifurcated into optical cables, optical power splitters, optical couplers, optical encoders, optical connectors, patchcords and pigtails, optical amplifiers, fixed and variable optical attenuators, optical transceivers, optical circulators, optical filters, and WDM/WDDM. The WDM/WDDM held the largest market share in 2016 and would dominate the market through 2022. It would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.0% through 2022. Geographically, the market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific market would be lucrative through 2022.

The report also includes the competitive profiling of the leading players in global passive optical component market to help players, investors, and new entrants make informed business decisions. They include Alcatel-Lucent S.A., ZTE Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Huawei Technologies Comp. Ltd., Tellabs Inc., Adtran Inc., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Calix Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Ericsson Inc.

