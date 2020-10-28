International

Huawei maintains its leadership and Xiaomi expands in the Chinese smartphone market

Despite sanctions and problems in the global market, Huawei remains the leader of the smartphone segment in its home country. The information was confirmed this week by CINNO Research and takes into account data for the third quarter of 2020.

Initially, looking at the aggregate numbers, the Chinese market was down 19% from the same period last year. Despite this, 80 million smartphones have been sold, the absolute leader being Huawei.

Currently, Chinese and its subsidiary Honor hold 36.3% of the Chinese market, with companies having sold 28.8 million smartphones during the period analyzed.

Huawei has even managed to retain the crown of queen of the Chinese market, but its shipments are down 29% compared to the same period last year.

The second place belongs to vivo and its subsidiary iQOO. Both have a 17.5% market share and ship 13.9 million smartphones. Oppo takes third place with 16% of the segment and sells 12.7 million devices.

Following the general trend, Vivo and Oppo also saw their sales fall by 21% and 20% respectively.

Finally, Xiaomi only appears in fourth place with 14.8% of the Chinese market and the sale of 11.8 million devices. Meanwhile, Apple closes the podium with 10.2% of the segment and sells 8.1 million iPhones.

Unlike its competitors, Xiaomi grew by 26%, while Apple reached 9% compared to the same period last year.

