Ulcerative Colitis Market: Trending Attributes Creating Positive Impact On The Industry Shares 2020 – 2026 | Major Giants – Allergan, AbbVie Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bayer AG, UCB S.A.

Global ulcerative colitis market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 10.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients, large number of pipeline molecule and government investments.

Ulcerative Colitis Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Ulcerative Colitis Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Leading Ulcerative Colitis manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Allergan AbbVie, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bayer AG, UCB S.A., Perrigo Company plc, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Services GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Co., Sanofi Aventis A/S, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co. InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB, AJINOMOTO CO.,INC., Abbott, Circle33, LLC, BioLineRx, CELGENE CORPORATION, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Salix Pharmaceuticals, and few among others.

Market Definition: Global Ulcerative colitis Market

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic disease that affects the colon of large intestine. It is characterized by inflammation in the large intestine, and the symptoms include blood in the stool, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

According to CDC, in 2015, there were approximately 3.0 million people having IBD (either Crohn’s Disease or ulcerative colitis), other report from NCBI says that the highest reported prevalence values were in Europe (ulcerative colitis 505 per 100 000 in Norway) and North America (ulcerative colitis 286 per 100 000 in the USA), almost more than half of these cases could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical treatment. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Rise in the incidence and prevalence rate of the disease will drive the growth of the market

Large number of pipeline molecule will help the market to grow

Rise in the government and non-government investment in the R&D

Market Restraints

Strict government regulations Is restraining the market growth

Patent expiry of blockbuster drugs will result in generic and biosimilar competition

Lower incidence rate in Asia- pacific regions restricts the growth of market in that particular area

