Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red is postponing its release again

CD Projekt Red announces a new delay for its Cyberpunk 2077 title. Players will have to wait until December 10th.

This new 21 day postponement is required so developers can put the finishing touches to the launch patch. The press release states that the goal is to give PC and console gamers the best possible experience.

Cyberpunk 2077, nine versions are planned

This delay would be necessary to ensure the simultaneous start of the title on all platforms, namely on consoles of the new and old generation, the PC and the Stadia cloud service. In detail, this “polishing” affects nine versions of the title (PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC and Stadiums).

Note that this is being added to the quality charter imposed by CD Projekt Red. The success of a game is often related to first impressions. This meticulous and methodical approach seems necessary to ensure a successful start without major mistakes and to meet player expectations.

Cyberpunk 2077, will your PC be up to the task?