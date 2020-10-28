Ecclestone as Vettel’s assistant: “I’m listening” | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Bernie Ecclestone has contributed to Sebastian Vettel’s transition to the future Aston Martin team.

The Briton, who celebrated his 90th birthday on Wednesday, revealed it in an interview with “sport1.de”. He put a lot of pressure on team owner Lawrence Stroll to take Sebastian along, Ecclestone explained: “I told him how good Sebastian is still good and that in the end it would be a win. for everyone if the deal was done. “

Lawrence Stroll, 61, Canadian billionaire, is part owner of Racing Point. It’s the racing team that will debut as Aston Martin next year, but will continue to work closely with German automaker Mercedes. For Vettel, the Mexican Sergio Perez (30) must leave his place despite the contract. “I think my arguments convinced him,” Ecclestone said, referring to his conversations with Lawrence Stroll. In addition to Vettel, Stroll’s son Lance (21) will continue to drive for the team.

He phones Vettel often, Ecclestone explained, “I listen to him and then give him my assessment of things.” The 33-year-old quadruple world champion’s contract with Ferrari has not been extended, Vettel is due to leave Scuderia after this season and a total of six years – without a title.

“Ferrari has always been a fairly transparent team, where internal politics have always played a major role,” said Ecclestone. “It wasn’t until Michael Schumacher’s time that everyone was pulling in the same direction. Fortunately, Sebastian Vettel has a new challenge at Aston Martin next year. Then, he will give the answer to the skeptics who will no longer believe in his abilities this year. “