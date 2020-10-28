Big Data and Data Engineering SErvices Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Amazon Web Services, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP and More

Big data and data engineering services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on big data and data engineering services market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Big Data and Data Engineering SErvices Market report: The major players covered in the big data and data engineering services market report are Amazon Web Services, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata., Datameer, Inc., Birst, Inc., Guardian Glass, LLC., Opera Solutions, LLC., Sisense Inc., MapR Technologies, Inc., Mirantis, Inc., Tele-Media Solutions, Kleiner Perkins, NORTHGATE, Wipro Limited, Red Hat, Inc., among other domestic and global players.

Based on deployment mode, big data and data engineering services market is segmented into on-premises and cloud. Cloud is sub-segmented into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud.

Based on organization size, big data and data engineering services market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.

In November 2019, IBM Corporation launched GRAF (Global High Resolution Atmospheric Forecasting) global weather model with the combination of two buzzing technologies such as big data and artificial intelligence. Newly launched model provides accurate weather forecasting minute details within a range of 2 miles. This system have wide array of applications including agriculture, retail, and airlines across the globe. Building of smart applications with the help of smart technologies is anticipated to accelerate the growth of big data and data engineering services market in Spain.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

