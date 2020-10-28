Fashion E-Commerce Market by Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report LLC recently added a new title on 2020-2025 Global Fashion E-Commerce Market Report from its database. The report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product, market size, share, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025.

Rising urban population with access to internet services, favorable government initiatives towards making internet available to people and rising smartphone penetration is driving the growth of global fashion e-commerce market. Furthermore, various e-commerce companies are making huge investments in expanding their regional presence, which in turn is contributing to the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the market is segmented into clothing, accessories and footwear. Among these the clothing segment is expected to account for highest market share in the forthcoming years, primarily due to rising adoption of online shopping platforms, changing consumer lifestyle and fashion preferences. Several e-commerce companies are constantly offering various products in order to enhance shopping experience through consumer-centric websites, which in turn is boosting the segmental growth.

Citing end-user landscape, both men and women segments are predicted to expand significantly during the forecast period. Rising working population, improving economic conditions and increasing expenditure on fashion and lifestyle products are favoring the market scenario.

In terms of the regional landscape, the market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA and South America. Asia Pacific market is expected to register remarkable growth in the ensuing years, followed by North America and Europe. High potential consumer base along with favorable government initiatives towards attracting foreign investments in major regional economies are stimulating the industry outlook in APAC. High concentration of leading ecommerce players coupled with rising demand for fashion products in countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, India among others is also facilitating the business scenario in in the region.

The key players operating in the global fashion e-commerce market are Alibaba Group, JD.com, Walmart Inc., Rakuten Inc., Zara SA, American Apparel Inc., Amazon.com, and H&M among others.

