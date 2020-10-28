Baby Durable Products Market Size to Witness Huge Growth by 2025

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report adds 2020-2025 Global Baby Durable Products report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more.

Rising urban population with increasing internet access and various government initiatives to make internet available to the people is expected to drive the market. Also, manufacturers are expanding their product portfolio and offering a wide range of products to the customers with an aim of maintaining long term relationships which is further anticipated to fuel the growth of global baby durable products market during the forecast period. However, the increasing prevalence of COVID-19 has disrupted the production, supply-chain, and logistics worldwide which may act as a restraint to market growth.

Based on products, the market is segmented into strollers, baby carriers, baby car seats, and others. Among them, strollers segment is expected to capture the largest market share due to its wide availability by various key manufactures. Growing concern about child’s safety among the people is leading to the demand for better quality, safety, and durability of products is expected to drive the global baby durable products market in forthcoming years.

Based on the distribution channel, maternity and childcare stores followed by supermarkets, hold a substantial market share owing to the wide variety of products offered by maternity and childcare stores together with rising investment in online retail to reach a wider customers base. The leading companies are adopting effective marketing strategies which is further driving the segmental growth.

Based on regions, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, North America, MEA, South America, and Europe. Asia Pacific followed by Europe and North America are set to witness significant market share. The high market share of APAC is due to the presence of various leading global and local manufacturers in the region. The market is further driven by the consumers spending more on baby care and safety products along with high concentration of ecommerce companies and growing demand for baby durable products in major economies during 2020-2025.

Key players operating in the global baby durable products market are Newell Rubbermaid, Dorel, Goodbaby, Combi Corporation, Peg Perego, BeSafe, BabyBjorn, Artsana, Stokke, and ERGO Baby among others.

