Hungary General Insurance Market Report-Top Company Analysis | Aegon Magyarország Általános Részvénytársaság
ReportsnReports added Latest Hungary General Insurance Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Hungary General Insurance Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Hungary General Insurance Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-
Allianz Hungária Biztosító Zrt.
Generali-Providencia Biztosító Zrt.
Aegon Magyarország Általános Részvénytársaság
Groupama Garancia Biztosító Rt.
Uniqa Biztosító Zártkörűen Működő Rt.
K&H Biztosító Zrt.
Union Vienna Insurance Group Zrt.
Wáberer Hungária Biztosító
Köbe Közép-Európai Kölcsönös Biztosító
Colonnade Insurance S.A.
Hungary General Insurance Market Report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the the Hungarian general insurance segment. Hungary General Insurance Market Report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Hungarian general insurance segment.
It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, loss ratio and general insurance penetration during the review period (2014-2018) and forecast period (2018-2023).
The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Hungarian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country. The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights-
– Key insights and dynamics of the Hungarian general insurance industry.
– Comparison of Hungarian general insurance segments, along with premium trends and key profitability ratios.
– A comprehensive overview of the Hungarian economy, government initiatives, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.
– Hungarian insurance regulatory frameworks evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.
– Hungarian general insurance industrys market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.
– Distribution channels deployed by the Hungarian general insurers.
– Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors profiles.
Scope of this Report-
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the general insurance segment in Hungary –
– It provides historical values for the Hungarian general insurance segment for the reports 2014-2018 review period, and projected figures for the 2018-2023 forecast period.
– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Hungarian general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2023.
– It analyzes the various distribution channels for general insurance products in Hungary.
– It profiles the top general insurance companies in Hungary, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Reasons to buy this Report-
– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Hungarian general insurance segment, and each category within it.
– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Hungarian general insurance segment.
– Assess the competitive dynamics in the general insurance segment.
– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Economy Overview
Chapter 3 Summary Trend and KPIs
Penetration and Growth
Consumer Segment and Retention
Premium and Profitability
Chapter 4 Regulatory Risk
Evolution
Key Facts
Licensing Requirements
Chapter 5 Key Trends by Lines of Business – Retail and Commercial
Lines of Business
Commercial Line of Business
Retail Line of Business
Chapter 6 Key Trends by Lines of Business – KPIs, Market Share and Concentration
Property Insurance
Motor Insurance
Liability Insurance
Financial Lines Insurance
Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance
Personal Accident and Health Insurance
Other Insurance
Chapter 7 Distribution Overview
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9 Competitor Profiles
Chapter 10 Insurtech
Chapter 11 Appendix