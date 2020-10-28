Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Research Report 2019-2024 | Top Key Players –IBM, Microsoft, AWS, Oracle, Google, Alibaba, Fujitsu, Rack space, DigitalOcean and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Cloud Infrastructure Services Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Cloud Infrastructure Services Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market size is expected to grow from USD 73.0 billion in 2019 to USD 166.6 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.0% during the forecast period. This report spread across 169 Pages, Profiling 25 Companies and Supported with 122 Tables and 36 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Cloud Infrastructure Services Market:

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

AWS (US)

Oracle (US)

Google (US)

Alibaba (China)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Rack space (US)

DigitalOcean (US)

Verizon (US)

VMware (US)

CenturyLink (US)

Bluelock (US)

Dimension Data (South Africa)

OVH (France)

Joyent (US)

Skytap (US)

Enterprises use storage as a service to mitigate the risks of disasters and enhance business continuity and availability. These services provide self-service portals that allow the provision of room, transfer of data to different tiers of storage, and the option to add or remove storage as needed.

The hybrid cloud deployment mode is expected to grow at the highest rate, as it offers the benefits of both private and public deployment modes. Enterprises need a solution to exploit their data centers distributed across multiple environments, owing to the increasing business demands.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Top-Down Approach

2.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

2.6 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Cloud Infrastructure Services Market

4.2 Market By Deployment Model, 2019

4.3 North America: Market By Service Type and Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Changing Market Trends and Agility

5.2.1.2 Increasing Cloud Infrastructure Services Benefits

5.2.1.3 Increased Cost-Savings and Roi

5.2.1.4 Edge Computing Going Mainstream

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Concern Over Data Losses

5.2.2.2 Reluctance of Employees to Upgrade Existing Skills

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in the Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Services

5.2.3.2 Rise in Number of SMES to Create New Revenue Opportunities for Cloud Vendors

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increased Need to Manage Regulatory and Compliance Policy Needs

5.2.4.2 Compatibility Issues With Legacy Systems

5.2.4.3 Fear of Vendor Lock-In

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Use Case 1: IBM

6 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market, By Service Type

