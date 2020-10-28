Using a new technique, a research team from McGill University has discovered tiny, once undetectable “hot spots” – regions of extreme stiffness – in aggressive and invasive breast tumors. Their finding suggests for the first time that metastases can form even if the tumor (the term tumor (from the Latin tumor, swelling)) in medicine denotes an increase in the volume of a tissue that is clearly delineated without specifying the cause. ) contains only tiny areas of stiffness. Although embryonic, this technique could prove useful for detection and cartography (cartography indicates the realization and study of geographical maps. The main principle of cartography is the representation of data on a reduced support representing a space .. .) Aggressive cancers, the researchers believe.

“We can now see these properties because we can use our technology to take measurements in living and intact three-dimensional tissues,” says Chris Moraes, professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering at McGill University (McGill University) in Montreal, Quebec, is one of the oldest Universities in Canada.) Holder of a research chair (Scientific research refers primarily to all measures for the generation and development of scientific knowledge. Extension …) from Canada and lead author of a recently published article in Nature Communications. “If tissue samples are damaged in any way – which is usually the case with standard techniques – these hot spots can no longer be detected.”

Journey to the heart of a breast tumor

“Smart” hydrogels for monitoring cancer progression

Researchers have made tiny hydrogel sensors (a sensor is a device that converts the state of an observed physical quantity into a usable quantity, for example: an electrical voltage, an altitude …) that can expand if necessary. – as if balloons the size of a cell were inflated – and then inserted into three-dimensional cell cultures and mouse models (The term mouse is an ambiguous slang name that can be used primarily for French-speaking people, a common type of mus musculus, also used as a pet or laboratory animal known …) of breast cancer. By triggering the hydrogel expansion, they can measure very precise areas of intratumoral stiffness.

Result of the collaboration between the Department of Chemical Engineering and the Cancer Research Center Rosalind and Morris Goodman of the University (A university is a university whose aim is the production of knowledge (research) and its conservation and its …) McGill, this unprecedented technique enables researchers to grasp from the point of view (point of view is the sense that makes it possible to observe and analyze the environment through reception and interpretation of light radiation.) of the cancer cell that takes place in the environment.

The cell scans its surroundings before acting

“Human cells are not static. They adhere to the surrounding tissue, stretch them to assess elasticity, and generally adopt the behavior indicated: immune cells can be activated, stem cells specialize and cells become cancerous to become dangerously aggressive (Aggression is a modality of the behavior of living beings, and especially humans, that is recognized by acts of violence dominated.), Explains Professor Moraes. Normally breast cancer cells are surrounded by rather soft tissue. However, we have found that in aggressive cancer tumors the cells collide with much stiffer tissue than one would have thought, as rigid as gelatine bears (gelatine is a translucent, transparent or slightly yellow solid substance, almost tasteless and odorless, obtained by …) hard and dry, long forgotten. “

The researchers believe they brought light to light (light is the amount of electromagnetic waves that are visible to the human eye, i.e. are contained in wavelengths from 380 nm (violet) to …) Mechanics previously unknown (in everyday language Mechanics is the domain of machines, engines, vehicles, components (gears, pulleys, belts, crankshafts, gear shafts, pistons, …) Cancer, even in the early stages of the disease (disease is an impairment of the functions or the health of a living organism, animal or plant.).

“If methods for analyzing cell mechanics in three-dimensional tissues are available, we may be able to better assess the patient’s risks and prognoses. (In medicine, the term patient usually refers to someone who receives medical care or who is cared for),” says Stephanie Mok, lead author of the article and PhD student at the Department of Chemical Engineering. At the moment (The moment refers to the smallest building block of time. Is not a time interval, so it cannot be taken as a duration.) It is not known whether this ” Hot Spots, “those areas of rigidity that really advance cancer, or whether it’s just a correlation, but one thing is certain, it’s a capital issue (a capital (from Latin caput, capitis, head) is a city in where the powers that be, or a city that has priority in a social, cultural, economic or sporting area. in this case we …) to which we must answer ndre. “

Publication:

The article “Mapping the internal mechanics on a cellular scale in 3D tissues with thermally responsive hydrogel probes” by Stephanie Mok et al. Was published in the journal Nature Communications.

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-18469-7

