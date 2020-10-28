🔎 Enzyme Definitions and Explanations

introduction

An enzyme is a molecule (a molecule is an electrically neutral chemical arrangement of at least two atoms that can exist in the free state and represent the smallest …) (protein or RNA in ribozymes) make it possible to lower the activation energy (activation can refer to 🙂 a reaction and accelerate the chemical reactions of the metabolism millions of times (the metabolism is the amount of molecular and energetic transformations that take place continuously in the cell or in the living organism. It is an orderly process that …) in the cellular or extracellular environment takes place without changing the balance formed. Enzymes work in low concentrations and are intact at the end of the reaction: They are catalysts (In chemistry, a catalyst is a substance that increases the speed of a chemical reaction; it takes part in the reaction, but is neither part nor products or reagents and doesn’t seem …) biological (or biocatalysts). The first enzyme was discovered by Anselme Payen and Jean-François Persoz in 1833. After treating an aqueous malt extract with ethanol, they precipitated (in chemistry and metallurgy, a precipitate is the formation of a heterogeneous dispersed phase in one phase …) a heat-sensitive substance (in everyday language the words heat and temperature often have an equivalent meaning: What heat!). This substance was able to hydrolyze the starch: They called it diastase (Etym .: diastase = separation) because it separated the sugar (what is usually called sugar, from 1406 onwards is a “flavoring” sweet extracted from sugar cane “( Chrétien de Troyes, Le Chevalier au lion). It is mainly …) soluble in starch (starch (from the Latin amylum, unground) is a complex carbohydrate (polysaccharide) composed of chains of D-glucose molecules. It is a Reserve molecule …). It is also known as α-amylase (alpha-amylase).

The nomenclature of enzymes is not standardized, but usually consists of a radical near the substrate or catalytic product (catalysis is the action of a substance called a catalyst on a chemical conversion to change its rate of reaction The catalyst, which in …) followed by the suffix “ase”. For example :

Glucose oxidase is an enzyme that catalyzes the oxidation of glucose. Starch synthetase catalyzes the starch synthesis.

An enzyme, like any protein (a protein is a biological macromolecule that consists of one or more chains of amino acids that are linked by bonds …), is produced by living cells from the DNA or RNA in certain viruses ( A virus is a biological unit that a host cell needs, the components of which it uses for reproduction. Viruses exist in extracellular or intracellular form..). There are over 3,500 different enzymes listed.

The first enzymes isolated were first referred to as soluble ferments, diastases, or zymases.

There are two main categories of enzymes:

pure protein enzymes (which only consist of amino acids), “holoenzyme” enzymes in two parts, a protein part (“the apoenzyme”) and a non-protein part (“the cofactor”), called “heteroenzymes”.

The catalysis of the reaction cannot take place without the coenzyme.

Example: AminoAcyltransferase (amino acid binding enzyme) (An amino acid is an organic molecule with a carbon structure and two functions: an amine (-NH2) and a carboxylic acid (-COOH). Amino acids are the basic structure units …) for RNA transfer) Needs ( The needs lie at the level of the interaction between the individual and the environment. The needs of humans are often divided into three broad categories: The main need, which …) of ATP (coenzyme) to fix the acid (an acid is a chemical compound, which is generally defined by its reactions with another type of complementary chemical compound called bases) amino on the tRNA.

The active center

The action of an enzyme

The function of enzymes is related to the presence in their structure (secondary and tertiary) of a specific site called the active site. Schematically, it has the shape of a cavity or a groove in which the substrates are fixed thanks to several weak chemical bonds. After setting, the substrates react and transform into a product.

The active site is divided into two parts: the binding / fixation / recognition site (which recognizes the complementarity of the shape with a substrate specific for the enzyme) and the catalytic site (which allows the reaction to convert the substrate into a product) .