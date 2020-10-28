Dodgers Overcome Final Trauma: First MLB Title Since 1988 | Free press

After 32 years, the Los Angeles Dodgers once again won the Major League Baseball title. The decision will be made in the sixth game. Dodgers player Justin Turner is absent from the celebrations. His corona infection became known during the game.

Arlington (AP) – The Los Angeles Dodgers baseball pros have overcome their latest trauma and won their first championship in 32 years.

After two last losses in the past three years, they won the title in Game 6 of the World Series with a 3-1 over the Tampa Bay Rays. “First of all, we have to congratulate them on an incredible season and a very competitive series,” said Mark Walter, owner and president of the Dodgers. “This victory is for our fans. Thank you Los Angeles, thank you Dodgers fans everywhere. It has been 32 long years since we were last celebrated as masters. This trophy is intended for the biggest fans of Major League Baseball. “

The last step, however, was hard work. Tampa Bay highlighted his early return qualities. Randy Arozarena extended his rookie record with his tenth homerun in the playoffs and gave the Rays an early lead. But in the seventh inning, the Dodgers reversed the game in minutes.

At the press conference, the disappointment of Rays manager Kevin Cash gave way to pride: “It has been a difficult season with many unfavorable circumstances. It is an honor to be part of this team. I also want to congratulate the Dodgers on the championship. “

Justin Turner was absent from the Los Angeles celebrations. The third baseman was substituted in the eighth inning after previously testing positive for the coronavirus. During the game, the Dodgers should have been briefed, league boss Rob Manfred confirmed.

Turner wrote on Twitter, “I feel great, I have no symptoms. I just experienced all the emotions you can think of. I can’t believe I can’t be there to party with my boys! But I am so proud of this team. “