📰 Surprisingly mature galaxies in the young universe

While the universe was only a tenth of its current age, its galaxies experienced a surge in growth. During this time, the scientists of the Alpine project investigated the first major study of distant galaxies with the telescope (A telescope (from the Greek tele means “far” and Skopein means “to observe” in order to see)) »), is an optical instrument … ) Alma de l’ESO. With a surprise to the key: These galaxies, which were observed at the beginning of their life (life is the name given :), are much more developed than expected. These works are the object (in general, the word object (from the Latin objectum, 1361) denotes an entity defined in a three-dimensional space that has a precise function and which can be denoted by …) of a series of articles in the Astronomy & Astrophysics magazine of October 27, 2020 signed in particular by members of the CNRS (The National Center for Scientific Research, better known by the acronym CNRS, is the largest French public scientific research organization). EPST).) And Aix-Marseille University (A university is a university whose aim is the production of knowledge (research), its maintenance and …).

Artist’s impression (Generally referred to as an artist when a person engages in one of the following activities or activities) of a galaxy (Galaxies is a French quarterly science fiction magazine. It has had two lives with this title plus the …) distant, dusty and rotating. (Animated version available at: vimeo.com/467391159/ef7ec0f163) Color (color is the subjective perception that the eye has of one or more frequencies of light waves with one (or more) amplitude (s)) given (s). ) red (The color red reacts to different definitions depending on the chromatic system used.) represents gas (A gas is a set of atoms or molecules that are very weakly linked and virtually independent. In the gaseous state, matter has neither its own form still has its own volume: a gas tends to occupy everything …), blue (blue (from the old High German “blao” = brilliant)) is one of the three primary colors. Its wavelength is roughly between 446 and 520 nm. Es …) and brown dust, as observed in waves (A wave is the propagation of a perturbation created on its passing a reversible variation of local physical properties. It transports energy without transporting matter.) Radio with Alma. Many other galaxies are visible according to the data in the background (In information technology (IT), data is a basic description of a business transaction that is often coded, an event, …) Optics of the VLT and Subaru (Subaru is a Japanese automobile manufacturer, born 1956 and part of the Fuji Heavy Industries group).

© B. Saxton NRAO / AUI / NSF, ESO, NASA / STScI; NAOJ / Subaru



Galaxies began to form very early in the history of the universe (The universe is the set of everything that exists and the laws that govern it). Therefore, in order to study their childhood we must go back to the beginnings of time (time is a concept developed by humans to capture changes in the world), in other words, observe galaxies very distant. The project (A project is an irreversible obligation with an uncertain result that is not identically reproducible a priori and requires support …) Alpine examined the period between 1 and 1.5 billion (one billion (1,000) 000,000) is the natural whole Number, the nine hundred ninety-nine million nine hundred ninety-nine thousand nine hundred …) years after the Big Bang (The Big Bang is the dense and hot time that the universe knew about 13.7 billion years ago, as well as all the cosmological models that describe it without the … ), when the first galaxies experienced a thrust (In aerodynamics, thrust is the force exerted by the displacement of air stirred by an engine in the opposite direction of progress.) of growth. If such distant galaxies have already been observed, this is the first time that such a large number (The concept of number in linguistics is dealt with in the article “Grammatical number”.) Has been systematically examined (In the sciences of systematics is in life and in natural history, the science that aims to enumerate and classify taxa in a …). Images of 118 massive galaxies taken with the Hubble Space Telescope (Hubble Space Telescope (HST)) are a telescope in an orbit approximately 600 kilometers high. .) (in light (light is the set of electromagnetic waves that are visible to the human eye, ie are visible in wavelengths from 380 nm (violet) to 780 nm (red) ….)) and Spitzer (near Infrared), as well as spectra recorded with the terrestrial VLT and Keck telescopes, were recorded by 70 hours (The hour is a unit of measurement 🙂 of observation (Observation is the action of attentive monitoring of phenomena without the desire to investigate them to modify …) with Alma in the range of submillimeter waves (between infrared (infrared radiation (IR) is a) electromagnetic radiation with a wavelength greater than that of visible light …) and radio waves).

This last instrument enables the quantification of dust, a sign of maturity for galaxies, and cold gas (cold is the opposite feeling of hot, combined with low temperatures), which provides information about their speed (we can distinguish 🙂 from growth and the Number of stars they can form, as well as the motion of that gas, in other words dynamics (The word dynamics is often used to denote or qualify that which is relative to motion. It can be used as 🙂 galaxies . And that’s where the surprises came from. At first, the observed galaxies turned out to be very rich in cold gas, fuel (A fuel is a fuel that drives a heat engine. This converts the chemical energy of the fuel into mechanical energy.) The star formation. .. but also in dust, but considered as by-products of stars at the end of their life. Despite their young age, these galaxies would have formed and seen a first generation of stars die! The galaxies studied also have surprisingly different shapes: some are disordered, others already have a disk (The word disk is used both in geometry and in everyday life to denote a round and regular shape, such as a puck discus in Latin. ) in rotation, which possibly leads to a spiral structure (In mathematics, a spiral is a curve that starts at a central point and at the same time moves further and further away from it that it turns around.) As in the Milky Way (The Milky Way (also ” our galaxy “or sometimes simply” the galaxy “, with a …)) others were finally surprised (A. Train is a guided vehicle that runs on rails. A train consists of several cars (for transporting people) and / or several wagons (for transporting …) to merge Another surprising element: It seems that some galaxies eject gas that forms (In the Intonation changes in fundamental frequency is perceived as a variation in pitch: the higher the frequency, the higher the perceived pitch and vice versa. Each vowel …) around (Around is the name given by the French bird nomenclature (updated) 31 bird species that either belong to the genus Accipiter, …) of them mysterious halos. This survey therefore raises a number of new questions about the early evolution of galaxies.

Mosaic with some of the galaxies observed with Alma. The regions in intense yellow are the ones that make up the most stars (this is the line (raie) [ʀɛ] is an ambiguous native name that corresponds in French to many species of fish that are grouped together in several orders of the parent Euselachii. The …) of carbon (carbon is a chemical element of the crystallogenic family with symbol C, atomic number 6 and atomic mass 12.0107.) Ionized, C +, which allows the formation of stars to be traced buried in dust). The second source on the top left is a triple fusion (In physics and metallurgy, fusion is the transition of a body from a solid to a liquid state. For a pure body, therefore, for a substance …).

© Michele Ginolfi / Alpine collaboration



Bibliography:

These results are the subject of 8 articles in Astronomy & Astrophysics on October 27, 2020. They are devoted to memory (In general, memory is the storage of information. It is also the memory of information.) By Olivier Le Fèvre, head of the Alpine project and researcher (A researcher (researcher)) means a person whose job it is to do research. It is difficult to clearly define the profession of researcher as the areas of research is diverse and …) at the laboratory for astrophysics (astrophysics (from the Greek astro = star and physics = physics) is an interdisciplinary branch of astronomy that mainly deals with physics and the study of the properties of objects of The Universe (stars, …) of Marseille died in June 2020.

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!