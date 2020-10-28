Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films Market Global Industry Revenue, Research Report Analysis By Leading Countries, Regions Forecast To 2020-2027

Dual-ovenable lidding films market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 134.78 million by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 6.20% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Safety in packaging, packaging convenience and other valuable properties enhance the growth of dual-ovenable lidding films market.

Global Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films Market, By Material Type (Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Crystalline PET, Amorphous PET, Recycled PET, Polypropylene PP and Others), Seal Type (Peel able Seal and Permanent Seal), Application (Prepared Meals, Frozen Food, Meat Products and Dairy Products) End-User (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Cosmetics and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Dual-ovenable films are clear plastic films which are used for packaging side dishes or entrees, they help in covering the food while cooking and can be used both in convectional ovens and microwaves. Dual-ovenable films are suited for fresh foods or for refrigerating the food, function of dual-ovenable lidding films is to protect the food while distributing, shipping and maintain the shelf life of food.

Dual-ovenable lidding films are gaining popularity in the packaged food products, as consumers are inclined towards freezer to oven and offer “no touch” cooking solutions, and this will create growth opportunities for dual-ovenable lidding films market. Properties of the product are the high chemical resistance, solid moisture barrier properties and superior tensile strength makes it popular and act as a driver for the market. Increasing demand for prepared meals and frozen food products will also increase the demand for dual-ovenable lidding films as packaging plays an important role in maintaining the shelf life of the products. Polyethylene terephthalate is considered to be one of the best types of dual-ovenable lidding films and will create growth opportunities in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

This dual-ovenable lidding films market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on dual-ovenable lidding films market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to growler market.

Global Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films Market Scope and Market Size

Dual-ovenable lidding films market is segmented on the basis of material type, application, seal type and end-user. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of material type, dual-ovenable lidding films market is segmented into polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET) crystalline PET, amorphous PET, recycled PET, polypropylene PP and others.

On the basis of seal type, dual-ovenable lidding films market is segmented into peel able seal and permanent seal. Peel able seal is segmented into easy peel, medium peel, hard peel, very hard peel.

Based on application, dual-ovenable lidding films market is segmented into prepared meals, frozen food, meat products and dairy products.

Based on end-user, dual-ovenable lidding films market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics and others.

The country section of the dual-ovenable lidding films market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The countries covered in the dual-ovenable lidding films market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Competitive Landscape and Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films Market Share Analysis

Dual-ovenable lidding films market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to dual-ovenable lidding films market.

The major players covered in the dual-ovenable lidding films market report are TCL packaging, Bemis Company, Inc., Dupont Teijin Films, Toray plastics, inc, Clifton packaging group limited, Constantia Flexibles, Uflex limited, Berry Global Inc, Ochre Media Pvt Ltd, Schur Flexible Holdings GesmbH, Plastopil, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Sealed Air, Sonoco Product Company, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Dual-Ovenable Lidding Filmsmarket segments by application, study objectives, and years considered. Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis. Dual-Ovenable Lidding FilmsMarket Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution. Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value Dual-Ovenable Lidding Filmsmarket share, and production market share by type. Dual-Ovenable Lidding FilmsMarket Size by Application: This section includes Dual-Ovenable Lidding Filmsmarket consumption analysis by application. Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Dual-Ovenable Lidding Filmsmarket are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production. Dual-Ovenable Lidding FilmsMarket Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Dual-Ovenable Lidding Filmsmarket value chain, and sales channel analysis. Dual-Ovenable Lidding FilmsMarket Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.

