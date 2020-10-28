E-scrap recycling Market Report Extensive Analysis 2020 | Specified By Production, Technology, Competition, And Revenue Forecast Till 2027

Global E-Scrap Recycling Market By Recycler Type (Glass Recycler, Metal Recycler, Plastic Recycler, Printed Circuit Board Recycler), Material (Metal, Glass, Plastic, Others), Source (Household Appliances, Entertainment & Consumer Electronics, IT and Telecommunication, Computers, Phones, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

E-scrap recycling market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 39.8 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 14.30% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. E-scrap recycling market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the significant demand for electronic and electrical equipment which has risen drastically with development in technology.

The presence of several precious metals such as silver, tantalum, gold, palladium and gallium makes e-waste attractive for recycling, shortened electronic product’s life cycle, accessibility of valuable substances in e-waste along with increasing awareness regarding the conservation of environment and health are some of the factors which will enhance the growth of the e-scrap recycling market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, rising usage of electrical and electronic equipment by both, consumers and businesses will further bring various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the e-scrap recycling market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This e-scrap recycling market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on e-scrap recycling market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global E-Scrap Recycling Market Scope and Market Size

E-scrap recycling market is segmented on the basis of recycler type, material and source. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of recycler type, the e-scrap recycling market is segmented into glass recycler, metal recycler, plastic recycler and printed circuit board recycler.

On the basis of material, the e-scrap recycling market is segmented into metal, glass, plastic and others.

The application segment for e-scrap recycling market includes household appliances, entertainment & consumer electronics, it and telecommunication, computers, phones and others.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current E-Scrap Recycling market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the industry.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The countries covered in the e-scrap recycling market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The major players covered in the e-scrap recycling market report are JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd., Boliden Group, MBA Polymers, Inc., Grand Metal Corporation, Umicore N.V., Tetronics, Aurubis AG, Stena Metall AB, DOWA HOLDINGS Co., ERI and Sims Metal Management Limited, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, E-scrap recycling market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered. Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis. E-scrap recycling Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution. Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value E-scrap recycling market share, and production market share by type. E-scrap recycling Market Size by Application: This section includes E-scrap recycling market consumption analysis by application. Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global E-scrap recycling market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production. E-scrap recycling Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, E-scrap recycling market value chain, and sales channel analysis. E-scrap recycling Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.

