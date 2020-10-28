$ 1149 million Worth “PAEK Market”, Led by Victrex PLC, Solvay, Evonik Industries AG, Arkema SA and Others.

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “PAEK Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 181 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The PAEK Market size is expected to grow from USD 851 million in 2019 to USD 1,149 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 181 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 150 Tables and 38 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the PAEK Market:

Victrex PLC (UK)

Solvay (Belgium)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Arkema SA (France)

Celanese Corporation (US)

Gharda Chemicals Limited (India)

PanjinZhongrun High-Performance Polymers Co. Ltd. (China)

The PAEK market has been segmented based on types as PEEK, PEK, and PEKK. Among these types, the PEEK segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth of PEEK systems is also spurred by the growth of oil and gas, electrical and electronics and medical industry especially in APAC.

The PAEK market has been segmented based on fillers as glass filled, carbon filled and unfilled. Among these fillers, the glass-filled segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth of glass-filled PAEK is attributed to its increasing use in oil and gas industry and aerospace industry as it is suitable for use in parts which are exposed to high static loads over long periods in high-temperature conditions.

Oil and gas segment expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Oil and gas application is growing rapidly as it is widely used in the oil and gas industry in various components such as anti-wear tape, back-up ring, pipe & liner, seal, subsea connector, compressor, valve, and others.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Base Number Calculation

2.2.1 Supply Side Approach: Volume Analysis

2.2.2 Supply Side Approach : Regional Analysis

2.2.3 Supply Side Approach : Value Analysis

2.2.4 Demand Side Approach

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach

2.4 Primary Data

2.4.1.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.4.1.2 Key Industry Insights

2.4.1.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.5 Assumptions

2.6 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the PAEK Market

4.2 PAEK Market Growth, By Type

4.3 PAEK Market, By Type and Region

4.4 PAEK Market, By Filler

4.5 PAEK Market, By Application

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand in the Medical Industry

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand of PAEK in Aerospace and Automotive Industries

5.2.1.3 Replacement of Metals and Other Conventional Materials By PAEK

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Product Price and Availability of Substitutes in the Market

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Applications of PAEK

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Challenging Processing Conditions

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.6 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.3.7 Macro Economic Indicators

5.3.7.1 Introduction

5.3.7.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP at Country Level

5.3.7.3 Automotive

5.3.7.4 Growth Rate of World Manufacturing Output (Quarter Ii, 2017)

5.3.7.5 Oil and Gas

6 PAEK Market, By Type

…more

