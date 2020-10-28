“We had Real on the hook” – Gladbach bet 2-0 | Free press

It could have been a great night for Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Champions League. In the end, however, the Bundesliga six had to settle for a 2-2 win over Real Madrid – after a 2-0 lead.

As in the draw against Inter Milan (2: 2), the equalizer fell shortly before the end. “We are of course very disappointed,” Borussia coach Marco Rose said after the game in the empty Borussia Park.

THE GAME PLAN: Rose had called up five regular players in the first team and defended her team in a chain of four. Against the strong and mischievous Spaniards, the hosts were busy and expected mistakes, but initially had little offensive action. “We controlled the game and were the best team in the first half,” Real coach Zinedine Zidane said.

THE CHIEF: Gladbacher’s first good attack came after a reckless defense and led to the surprising 1-0 thanks to Marcus Thuram (33rd minute), who was served by Alassane Plea and goalkeeper Thibaut Curtois with a left position. The left shot did not give a chance. Always with the second goal, the two French of the Borussia team annoyed their compatriot on the Spanish coaches bench. Zidane saw after just under an hour that his goalkeeper ricocheted off a shot from Plea and Thuram struck from four yards to bring the score to 2-0 – the goal was still verified by the video assistant and deemed regular. The striker was not offside.

THE FINAL: The Madrid coach brought in two new attacking forces with Luka Modric and the recovered Eden Hazard, and Real put a lot of pressure on the hosts. Nevertheless, Plea and Lars Stindl still had good chances for the Gladbach team. “It looked good for a long time,” said Captain Stindl. But after the goal from Karim Benezma (87th), the guests put pressure on and Casemiro managed to make it 2-2 after a header from forward central defender Sergio Ramos in the third minute of the timeout.

TRAINER’S OPINION: “We had Real on the hook. But when there are so many flanks, you can’t always defend it. It is of course bitter. But we can take a lot of positive things from our first two appearances, ”said Borussia manager Rose. Real coach Zidane, who is still winless with his team, said: “We showed character today. If we keep playing like this, we will skip the group stage. I have no doubts about it. “