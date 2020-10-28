MSI presents its MEG B550 UNIFY SERIES

MSI, a global gaming motherboard manufacturer, announces the new flagship AMD B550 motherboards – MEG B550 UNIFY and MEG B550 UNIFY-X. The spirit of the UNIFY range lies in its modest and pure design.

The black dress underlines the essence of this motherboard: it was designed for demanding gamers and experienced users and consists of all the nifty LED decorations. Thanks to the UV black printing, the radiator lets out the glow and shiny reflection of the brand’s dragon.

With the UNIFY series motherboards, MSI paid special attention to the components that are most important to gamers, improving not only the thermal solution but also the power supply system for AMD Ryzen processors.

The MEG B550 UNIFY is focused on ultimate performance and offers avid gamers amazing overclocking possibilities. With the AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT processor, he sets a new world record by increasing the processor frequency to 6155.35 MHz

MEG B550 UNIFY, four M.2 connectors with Shield Frozr cooling on each side

The motherboards of the MEG B550 UNIFY series have four M.2 connectors for maximum memory performance. Three of them support Lightning Gen 4, the fastest on-board storage on the market with a transfer speed of up to 64 Gbit / s.

To support the high performance of these lightning-fast storage devices, the MEG B550 UNIFY series motherboards have double-sided Shield Frozr heat sinks that provide a thermal solution on both sides of the M.2 SSD. This state-of-the-art cooling system prevents overheating and ensures that M.2 SSDs are used at the right temperature to achieve their full potential.

14 + 2-phase digital power supply

To challenge the most efficient processors on the market, the MEG B550 UNIFY series motherboards feature a solid state power supply with no less than 14 + 2 direct digital power supply phases, with each power stage phase capable of processing up to 15% at 90A without the Titan III-To forget resistors. With the dual CPU connection and the exclusive Core Boot technology, the motherboards of the MEG B550 UNIFY series are equipped for extreme overclocking performance.

First class thermal solution

Cooling is a key issue when choosing demanding gamers. For this reason, the MEG B550 UNIFY series motherboards offer an advanced cooling solution to keep the system cool. An aluminum cover with an elongated heat sink over the circuits can effectively help dissipate excessive heat.

In addition, the heat conduction is provided by improved thermal pads and a heat pipe that connects the large heat sink to a smaller heat sink cooling MOS.

2.5 G LAN connection with 6 AX Wi-Fi

The motherboards of the MEG B550 UNIFY series have a 2.5 G LAN connection and the latest 6 AX WLAN solution. The 2.5 G LAN offers faster data transfer speeds than ever before. The 6 AX Wi-Fi solution quadruples capacity and efficiency in high-density environments.

Dedicated to extreme overclocking

The MEG B550 UNIFY offers 4 DIMM slots, but there is a special edition for extreme overclockers – the MEG B550 UNIFY-X. This model only has 2 DIMM slots for an even clearer memory signal to investigate memory overclocking and push your limits!

MSI’s internal overclocker, Kovan Yang, took DDR4 speed to an incredible 6536 MHz. This demonstrates the extreme overclocking capacity of the memory for the MEG B550 UNIFY-X.