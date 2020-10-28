Windows 10X, the RTM is expected at the end of the year

Windows 10X is one of Microsoft’s major software projects. This operating system is intended to run in dual-screen or foldable devices.

Windows 10X was announced in autumn 2019 and should accompany the Surface Neo. The dual-screen tablet should land during this year’s vacation. Since then, changes have taken place for a variety of reasons, particularly the global health situation.

The debut of Windows 10X has been postponed, as has the release of the Surface Neo. If indiscretions brought forward 2021 and 2022 last July, nothing was confirmed.

Windows 10X and the Surface Neo, see you in 2021 and then in 2022

Windows 10X development is going well, according to a new report. The RTM is expected to land next December. The public launch should therefore take place in the spring of next year. This schedule is not far-fetched as it is based on other rumors announcing a single feature update per year that will be rolled out at this precise time.

Windows 10X and Surface Neo

At the moment we don’t know whether Microsoft wants to offer testers Windows 10X before the public launch. It is likely that the process will go through as it ensures that there is no major problem. Windows 10X gained in importance a few months ago after it was announced that it would initially equip more classic devices (a single screen).

Windows 10X, good news or bad news?

For its part, the adventure on dual-screen devices would not be planned before 2022, when the Surface Neo was launched. In the meantime, Windows 10X is still relevant with an RTM until the end of 2020.