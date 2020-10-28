Industries

Global PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Research Report 2020 | Circuit Foil, SOMACIS, ACB, Elco Group, QPI Group BV, Franco Pigato, and more

frankvaladez October 28, 2020

The latest research report on the “PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the PCB (Printed Circuit Board) market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the PCB (Printed Circuit Board) market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The PCB (Printed Circuit Board) market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

Leading companies reviewed in the PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market report are: Circuit Foil, SOMACIS, ACB, Elco Group, QPI Group BV, Franco Pigato

The report covers various aspects of the PCB (Printed Circuit Board) market segmented into product type, application and end-use. The report provides market numbers for the years 2018 and 2019 based on actual market findings also market estimates for forecasts for the period from 2020 to 2020 for each of the products types, applications and end-use segments.

Furthermore, the report includes a detailed competitive analysis among the market participants in the PCB (Printed Circuit Board) market. The report offers an in-depth comparative analysis of the competitors in the market based on their product offerings, market share and geographic presence. Some of the leading companies covered in the report include Circuit Foil, SOMACIS, ACB, Elco Group, QPI Group BV, Franco Pigato

We are continuously monitoring the market developments and changes occurring as a direct or indirect impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thereby, we are in a position to provide information on the market values and trends for both pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 scenarios.

PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Segmentation, By Product Type:
Single-sided, Double-sided, Multi-layer

PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Segmentation, By Application:
Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Communication, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Industrial Electronics, Healthcare, Others

PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Segmentation, By Geography:

  • North America
    • S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World
    • Latin America
    • Middle East and Africa

 Key Focus Areas in the Report:

  1. PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Size and Forecast 2018 – 2028
  2. Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market
  3. Major Developments in the PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Industry
  4. Market Dynamics Impacting the PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Industry
  5. Competitive Landscape of PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Industry
  6. The positioning of Major Market Participants in the PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Industry
  7. Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market
  8. PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2018 – 2028
  9. PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2018 – 2028
  10. PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2018 – 2028
  11. PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2018 – 2028

