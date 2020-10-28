Highlights of the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari | Free press

Imola (dpa) – After the last appearance in 2006, a Formula 1 race will take place again in Imola.

Here are some highlights of the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari:

The circuit: built from 1950 on the suggestion of Enzo Ferrari, the circuit is one of the most exciting circuits in Europe. The Autodromo, also named after Ferrari’s son Dino, is one of the few tracks that can be used counterclockwise. The 4.909 kilometer circuit is considered very fast and, with passages such as Tamburello, Acque Minerali and Piratella, reminds drivers of old times. After the last appearance of a Formula 1 guest in 2006, the track was rebuilt and the pit buildings modernized.

The location: The Ferrari factory in Maranello is just 80 kilometers away, for the Scuderia it’s another home game. Tuscany and the Adriatic beaches are not far away, and the center of Bologna is a short walk away. If Emilia-Romagna was no longer a risk area due to the corona pandemic, a short trip to the Grand Prix would be worth it for tourists as well.

The statistics: Imola has hosted the premier class 27 times starting in 1980, 26 of which were the San Marino Grand Prix. Michael Schumacher holds the record with seven wins. Brother Ralf (2001) and Heinz-Harald Frentzen (1997) also ensured German success on the track.

The unforgettable race: Formula 1 would like to undo the dark days of spring 1994. First, Rubens Barrichello had a serious accident in training and was only very lucky to save his life. A day later, Austrian Roland Ratzenberger died in a crash, before icon Ayrton Senna lost his life on the super-fast Tamburello curve in the race on Sunday. Formula 1 was deeply shocked and has now invested heavily in more safety.

This is how it was last time around: Michael Schumacher had to work hard for his first win of the season in 2006. The Ferrari driver started from pole position, clearly leading at the start, but then had problems with his tires. Follower Fernando Alonso caught up with Renault, but couldn’t overtake the German until the end. In fact, fifth place went to the Finnish Kimi Räikkönen, who is the only one in the current field of drivers to have Grand Prix experience at Imola.