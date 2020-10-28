Trending Report on Composite Rollers Market Detailed Analysis 2019-2024: Lorbrand Composites, NEPEAN Conveyors, Pronexos, Double E Company LLC and Others.

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Composite Rollers Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 125 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Composite Rollers Market size is estimated to grow from USD 127 Million in 2019 to USD 163 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2019 and 2024. This report spread across 125 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 101 Tables and 29 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Composite Rollers Market:

Lorbrand Composites (South Africa)

NEPEAN Conveyors (Australia)

Pronexos (Netherlands)

Double E Company LLC (US)

Artur Küpper GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Flexible Steel Lacing Company (US)

Katsura Roller Manufacturing Corporation Limited (Japan)

Conveyor Products & Solutions (Australia)

Beijing HaoSheng Transmission Technology Co.Ltd (China)

Amalga Composites Inc. (US)

Composite rollers manufactured using carbon fiber is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the properties offered by carbon fiber composite rollers, such as high strength, lightweight, and superior tension control among others.

The composite rollers market will register the highest CAGR in the mining industry. Composite rollers are significantly utilized in the mining industry as they provide excellent strength, low inertia, reduced vibration& noise, and consumes low electricity. In comparison to steel rollers, composite rollers are extremely lightweight and not need to be replaced frequently, which leads to reduced downtime and better productivity.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Years Considered in the Report

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Supply-Side Approach

2.2.2 Demand-Side Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Limitations

2.5 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Composite Rollers Market

4.2 Composite Rollers Market, By Fiber Type

4.3 Composite Rollers Market, By End-Use Industry and Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need for Lightweight Rollers to Optimize the Efficiency of Machinery

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Composite Rollers in the Mining and Pulp & Paper Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Higher Costs of Composite Rollers Than That of Other Metal Rollers

5.2.2.2 Lack of Awareness About the Benefits of Composite Rollers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Incorporation of Efficient Production Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Issues Related to Repairability and Recyclability

5.2.4.2 Slower Adoption in Applications Such as Food Processing, Glass, and Textile

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6 Composite Rollers Market, By Fiber Type

