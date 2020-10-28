Man United without fans – RB confidently at Old Trafford | Free press

The first away game in the premier league at Man United will show how mature Julian Nagelsmann’s side are. The Champions League semi-finalist could benefit from the fact that the Red Devils have so far been weak without home supporters.

Manchester (AP) – There was only one counter for the Red Devils in front of empty pits at Old Trafford.

It could be a chance for RB Leipzig in the first away game this Wednesday (9 p.m. / DAZN) in the Champions League against English record champion Manchester United. RB head coach Julian Nagelsmann therefore has every reason to radiate self-confidence. “You will certainly have a little respect for the quality that we have. The mood is now such that we want to start with a total of six points, “Nagelsmann said ahead of Group H’s second game.

LOW HOME: While Leipzig traveled to Manchester as undefeated Bundesliga leaders, United are only 15th after six Premier League games, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have up to This was noticeable due to glaring weakness at home – a single point at 0-0 against Chelsea, there was for the Red Devils in front of empty stands at Old Trafford. After the 1: 3 against Crystal Palace, a 1: 6 debacle against Tottenham Hotspur with coach José Mourinho followed. It was United’s biggest home loss in Premier League history. However, Manchester still looked good against the German home teams. FC Bayern claimed their last victory in 2000/2001 with a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford.

TWO SIDES: At home, outdoors. Away wins in the Premier League at Brighton and Newcastle were just as convincing as the 2-1 win over Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain. United coach Solskjaer suddenly surprised with three center-backs and two full-backs. “You can’t always predict your opponent one hundred percent whether they are defending high or low,” Nagelsmann said and identified the phases of the PSG game, “where they are pressing very high and are very man-oriented. , I think it will be a mix. both “.

TRAINER PRAISE: Before the match, Solskjaer was a fan of his colleague’s approach. “He’s a very interesting coach. Of course, we have followed Leipzig especially in Europe in recent years. I know Julian is very adaptable, but the styling is always high speed, high pressure, ”Solskjaer said. He knows RB can play a lot of different ways, “but our goal is to cause them problems and to solve the ones they cause us.”