Recent Analysis of Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market | Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Sika AG, 3M, Wacker Chemie AG, Ashland, Permabond and Others.

The report titled “Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Electric Vehicle Adhesives industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market size is expected to grow from USD 223 Million in 2019 to USD 2,158 Million by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate(CAGR) of 57.0% during the forecast period. This report spread across 213 Pages, Profiling 23 Companies and Supported with 243 Tables and 44 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market:

Henkel (Germany)

B. Fuller (US)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

3M (US)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Bostik SA – An Arkema company (France)

L&L Products (US)

Jowat SE (Germay)

Ashland (US)

PPG Industries (US)

Permabond (UK)

Epoxy adhesives are used in battery packs to improve the integrity and crashworthiness of it. Of all the resin type, epoxies have the greatest strength and durability in all the structural adhesives and in addition to this the epoxy bonds have exceptional resistance to shock, vibration and impact loads.

The global battery electric car fleet has crossed 1 million and have reached a total of 1.3 million in 2018. The new registration in 2018 has doubled as compared to 2017. China remains the world’s largest electric car market, which is followed by Europe and US. The growth of battery electric car was driven by critical policy changes adopted by the leading countries in electric mobility. These countries have introduced stricter emission standards in addition to incentives for battery electric cars and is promoting investments in the electric vehicle value chain to bring price parity between electric vehicle and ICE vehicles.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Supply Side

2.2.2 Demand Side

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the EV Adhesives Market

4.2 APAC EV Adhesives Market, By Vehicle Type and Country, 2018

4.3 EV Adhesives Market, By Resin Type

4.4 EV Adhesives Market, By Vehicle Type

4.5 EV Adhesives Market, By Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Requirement for Lightweight, Crashworthiness, and Safety Will Drive Use of Adhesives in Electric Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Automobile Manufacturers Increasingly Investing on EV Due to Government Regulations and Purchase Incentives

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Upfront Cost of Electric Vehicles and Limited Availability of Charging Stations

5.2.2.2 Lack of Standardization

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Scope for Growth of Autonomous Electric Vehicle

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Range of Electric Vehicle

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Yc, Ycc Drivers

6 EV Adhesives Market, By Application

…more

