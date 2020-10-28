Future growth of Cast Acrylic Sheet Market with key players Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, 3A Composites, Altuglas International, Aristech Acrylics and Others.

The report titled “Cast Acrylic Sheet Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Cast Acrylic Sheet industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Cast Acrylic Sheet Market size is expected to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2019 to USD 4.1 billion by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate(CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period. This report spread across 157 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 144 Tables and 37 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Cast Acrylic Sheet Market:

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation(Japan)

3A Composites(Switzerland)

Altuglas International(France)

Aristech Acrylics(US)

Madreperla(Italy)

Gevacril(US)

MargaciptaWirasentosa(Indonesia)

AstariNiagra(Indonesia)

Spartech(US)

Asia Poly(Malaysia)

Ray Chung Acrylic Enterprise(Taiwan)

GRUPO IRPEN(Spain)

Polyplastic(Netherland)

Jokema Industry(Taiwan)

Acrilex(US)

Shanghai Acrylic (Cast) Chemical Corporation(China)

Limacryl(Belgium)

Lei Mei Acrylic (Dongguan) Co.Ltd.(China)

Nitto JushiKogyo Co. Ltd (Japan)

UB Acrylics(Indonesia)

Cell cast process type was the largest and likely to be the fastest-growing process for cast acrylic sheet market during the forecast period. The cell cast process is easier and requires low set-up cost. The cell cast process type is labor-intensive, and the process produces better-saturated colour.

Use of cast acrylic sheet in signage & display application is increasing at a fast pace and has become the largest application. The lightweight of the material ,and high permeability of light allowed by cast acrylic sheet has led the advertisers to chose cast acrylic sheet over other materials, especially in Out-of-home advertising applications.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Cast Acrylic Sheet Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Cast Acrylic Sheet Market

4.2 APAC Cast Acrylic Sheet Market, By Application and Country, 2018

4.3 Cast Acrylic Sheet Market, By Process Type

4.4 Cast Acrylic Sheet Market, By Application

4.5 Cast Acrylic Sheet Market, By Major Countries

5 Market Overview

…more

