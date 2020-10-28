Furfural Market Set for Rapid Growth during 2029-2024 | Transfuran Chemicals, Central Romana Corporation, Pennakem, Silvateam and Others.

The Furfural Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Furfural Market with Forecasts 2024.

The Furfural Market size is estimated to grow from USD 551 million in 2019 and to USD 700 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. This report spread across 101 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 112 Tables and 27 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Furfural Market:

Transfuran Chemicals (Belgium)

Central Romana Corporation (Dominican Republic)

Pennakem (US)

Silvateam (Italy)

Illovo Sugar (South Africa)

Hongye Holding Group Corporation (China)

KRBL(India)

Lenzing (Austria)

Tanin (Slovenia)

Shandong Crownchem Industries (China)

Corncob is estimated to be the fastest-growing raw material for the manufacturing of furfural. This is due to the high pentosan content in corncobs, resulting in a high yield of furfural. The majority of the furfural manufacturing plants in the world use corncobs.

Furfural is majorly used in the manufacturing of furfural-based chemicals. Among the derivatives, furfuryl alcohol accounts for the largest consumption of furfural. This, in turn, is used in the manufacturing of furan resins.Apart from furfuryl alcohol, furfural is also used in the manufacturing of other derivatives such as THF, furoic acid, and tetrahydrofuranyl alcohol (THFA).

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Regions Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.1.3 Market Size Estimation

2.1.3.1 Market Size Estimation: Top-Down Approach

2.1.3.2 Market Size Estimation: Bottom-Up Approach

2.2 Data Triangulation

2.3 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Furfural Market

4.2 APAC Furfural Market, By Country and Application, 2018

4.3 Furfural Market, By Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Furfuryl Alcohol

5.2.1.2 Shift Toward Renewable Chemicals

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability of Crude Oil-Based Alternatives

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Demand for Furfural Derivatives (Apart From Furfuryl Alcohol) in Various Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Low Yield of Furfural From Traditional Technology

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Furfural Patent Analysis

5.4.1 Insights

6 Furfural Market, By RaW Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sugarcane Bagasse (Scb)

6.2.1 A Sustainable Sugar Industry By-Product, Scb is Available in Abundance in All Regions

6.3 Corncob

6.3.1 Corncob Consists of the Highest Hemicellulose Content of All the RaW Materials for Furfural

6.4 Rice Husk

6.4.1 Rice Husk Has the Lowest Content of Hemicellulose

6.5 Others

7 Furfural Market, By Application

…more