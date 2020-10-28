After work victory, captain Neuer praises Bayern spirit | Free press

Moscow (AP) – Hansi Flick ticked FC Bayern’s very short trip to Russia before the night flight to Munich.

After the difficult 2: 1 (1: 0) against Lokomotiv Moscow, the three-time manager underlined the mentality of his team, which not only continued their winning streak in the first class of football in Europe with the 13th success, but also remained clearly on track for the round of 16.

“Victory at work, tick – and now we are preparing for Cologne,” Flick said during the press conference at RŽD-Arena. The 55-year-old praised the “moral that even if the opponent gets the better of it, you still have the quality to go 2-1”.

National player Joshua Kimmich forced the winning goal in front of 8196 spectators with a volley placed in the 79th minute. Captain Manuel Neuer also praised the distinctive winning mentality: “We still believe in ourselves, that spirit is in the team.”

After an optimal performance of six points, Munich leads Group A with six points ahead of Atlético Madrid (3), Moscow (1) and Red Bull Salzburg (1). The Austrian series champion next Tuesday, opponent of Bayern, lost in Madrid 2: 3.

Hitting at FC Bayern is the midfielder’s goal danger, which is increasingly becoming the energy source of the Munich game. Corentin Tolisso and Leon Goretzka had already met in the opening success 4-0 against Atlético. This time, Goretzka led the 1-0. And Kimmich succeeded after Anton Mirantschuk’s equalizer.

“Of course I’m happy that our midfielders are dangerous,” Flick said after “both goals from our six.” Match winner Kimmich felt like a debtor after missing a big chance to make it 2-0. “It sounded stupid,” the 25-year-old said of the missed “three-yard” opportunity. He was relieved to be able to “fix” his failure.

Moscow was the start of four consecutive away tasks until the next international break. Next come Cologne, Salzburg and La Liga Clásico on November 7 against their big rivals Borussia Dortmund.

The program is grueling and stimulating. Scorer Goretzka had to eliminate Flick at half-time in Moscow due to calf problems. “I don’t think it’s a worse injury,” said the coach. He spoke of a precautionary measure. Thomas Müller only played 45 minutes after the striker complained of muscle problems before kick-off.