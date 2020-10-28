Thermistor Market Growth Projections for 2019–2026

The global thermistor market is experiencing a significant growth, and will grow considerably in next few years. Thermistor is a combination of thermal and resistor.Thermistors are preferred in various industries and applications due to its features including durability, small size, and low cost. With their small size, they need very small spaces to fit in and save spaces for other components in design. Its two wire system offers compatibility with many other devices. In addition, its low cost nature makes it cheap to replace. These tiny devices have more sensitivity as compared to temperature sensors and offer fast response. Innovations in the semiconductor industry paves the way for improved and better thermistors than other temperature sensing devices such as thermometers, thermocouples, and others.

The global thermistor market is segmented into type, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is further segmented into positive temperature coefficient (PTC) and negative temperature coefficient (NTC). In terms of application, the market is sub-divided into temperature control, temperature monitoring, and others.Based on industry vertical, the market is bifurcated further into chemical & petrochemical, oil & gas, energy & power,automotive, food & beverages, healthcare, and others. Geographically, the global market is divided across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

Download PDF Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6504

Key players of the thermistor marketanalyzed in the research include Panasonic Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Emerson Electric Company, ABB Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, Microchip Technology Incorporated, ABB Limited, On Semiconductor, Maxim Integrated, and others. They have adopted various strategies including new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, agreements, and others to gain a stronghold and international presence across the world.

Top impacting factors:

Surge in application in advanced & portable healthcare equipment, demand for temperature sensors in the automotive sector for its compact size and improved response rate, and rise in adoption in home & building automation systems are the factors that drive the global thermistor market. However, varying raw material prices and availability of substitute products hinder the market growth. Contrarily, investments in automation, launches of new and advanced products, requirement for controlling temperature in food safety management, and trend of wearable devices present new pathways in the industry. The global thermistormarket trends are as follows:

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Thermistor Market

New product launches to flourish the market

The launch of new products that contain improved capabilities have been launched by leading market players. They have taken necessary steps to improve accuracy of devices and overall functionality as well. Ametherm launched a series of inrush current limiting NTC thermistors that are able to withstand input energy of 1.2 kJ and the steady state currents of 50.0 to 80.0A at 680V. They are offered in the DIN-rail-mountable packages.

This series of thermistors are designed for power distribution in the industrial and green energy applications such as wind turbines, transformers, and three-phase motors. Moreover, these thermistors offer cost and power saving benefits. It is a one-component alternative component to power resistors with MOSFETs and relays. For providing ease in installation, these devices are designed in such a way that it can be installed with a DIN block.

Surge in usage in automotive and industrial applications

Manufacturers have been focusing on producing new products for specific applications as there are varying demands based on the utilization. Leading market players have determined how improved accuracy can be influential in many applications. Texas Instruments (TI) launched linear thermistors that have capabilities of delivering nearly 50% higher accuracy as compared to negative temperature coefficient (NTC) thermistors. This enhanced accuracy enables operation that can be carried out close to the thermal limits of the overall system.

The implementation of this device in the system would optimize performance along with lowering down the bill of materials and total cost of solutions. In addition, these linear thermistors would offer highly accurate and reliable thermal measurements at the temperature range above 80°C. This proves crucial in automotive, industrial, and consumer goods applications. Because, in these applications, precise and real-time temperature readings prove to be important factors for system protection and efficient performance.

Make Purchase Enquiery: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6504

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global thermistor industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global thermistor market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the global thermistor market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global thermistor market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the Thermistor Market research report:

What are the leading market players active in the thermistor market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Geographies covered

North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered



Major players analyzed include Panasonic Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Emerson Electric Company, ABB Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, Microchip Technology Incorporated, ABB Limited, On Semiconductor, and Maxim Integrated.

Type

Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC)

Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC)

Application

Temperature Control

Temperature Monitoring

Others

Industry Vertical

Chemical & Petrochemical

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Others

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com