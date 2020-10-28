Latest Pouches Market by Type (Stand-Up, Flat, Rollstock), Material (Plastic Films, Aluminum Foil, Paper, Bioplastics), Treatment Type (Standard, Aseptic, Retort, Hot-Filled)

The Pouches Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Pouches Market with Forecasts 2024.

The Pouches Market is projected to grow from USD 36.4 billion in 2019, to reach USD 46.1 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 4.8%. This report spread across 208 Pages, Profiling 18 Companies and Supported with 177 Tables and 49 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Pouches Market:

Amcor (Australia)

Smurfit Kappa (Ireland)

Mondi (Austria)

Berry Global Inc. (US)

Sonoco (US)

Sealed Air (US)

Huhtamaki (Finland)

Constantia Flexibles (Austria)

Coveris (Austria)

Clondalkin Group (Netherlands)

Goglio SpA (Italy)

KOROZO (Turkey)

ProAmpac (US)

Gualapack S.p.A. (Italy)

DaklaPack (Netherlands)

Wipf Holding AG (Switzerland)

Hatzopoulos S.A. (Greece)

Formika (Poland)

The stand-up pouches segment in the pouches market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value. The growth of this segment is attributed to the high demand for stand-up pouches in the food &beverages industry, as they are durable and render high stability to the product.

The standard segment is projected to dominate the pouches market from 2019 to 2024, in terms of value. The demand for longer shelf life, aesthetic appeal, and high seal integrity are some of the key factors contributing to the growth of the standard segment. In addition, this segment is projected to account for the largest share in the market due to its cost-effectiveness and aesthetic display in stores.

Competitive Landscape of Pouches Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.2 Expansions, Investments, and Divestitures

3.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Joint Ventures

3.4 New Product Launches

List of Tables:

Table 1 USD Conversion Rates, 2016–2018

Table 2 Customizable Features of Pouches

Table 3 Pouches Market Size, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 4 Pouches Market Size, By Type, 2017–2024 (Million Unit)

Table 5 Pouches Market Size, Stand-Up Pouches, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 6 Pouches Market Size, Stand-Up Pouches, 2017–2024 (Million Unit)

Table 7 Pouches Market Size, By Flat Pouches, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 8 Pouches Market Size, By Flat Pouches, 2017–2024 (Million Unit)

Table 9 Pouches Market Size, By Material, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 10 Pouches Market Size, By Material, 2017–2024 (Million Unit)

Table 11 Pouches Market Size, By Application, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 12 Pouches Market Size, By Application, 2017–2024 (Million Unit)

Table 13 Pouches Market Size, By Treatment Type, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 14 Pouches Market Size, By Treatment Type, 2017–2024 (Million Unit)

Table 15 Pouches Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 16 Pouches Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (Million Unit)

