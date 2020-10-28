Formula 1 with a short stint on the way back to Imola | Free press

Imola (dpa) – The shortened format for Formula 1’s return to Imola puts the teams under additional pressure.

“With so little time, you don’t have the chance to try different things. This puts more emphasis on the work before the start of the event, ”said Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel. Before the Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna, the race series will forgo the two usual training sessions on Friday. After a 90-minute practice session on Saturday morning, qualifying begins in the afternoon.

“There is no night work. On Saturday night the cars are locked for the race because you don’t have any engineering power, ”said Vettel. There is hardly a chance to work intensely on tuning the car. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen had criticized this as “false”. “If we had done this on a known route that we would have taken with these cars, it would not have been a problem,” said the Dutchman. Formula 1 having not raced at Imola since 2006, the decision to forgo two training sessions was “stupid”, judged the 23-year-old.

Only Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen among the current drivers has already gained experience in Formula 1 on the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari. Imola only returned this season after a 14-year Grand Prix hiatus as many other races had to be called off due to the corona pandemic. After appearances at Monza and Mugello, this is Ferrari’s third home game in Italy.

Young Scuderia star Charles Leclerc can certainly gain something from the shortened serve. “We don’t need three free practice sessions to prepare for qualifying. So I was pretty happy, ”Monegasse said recently at the Nürburgring when Friday’s training session was completely canceled due to bad weather.