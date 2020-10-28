There are inclusive theater performances in the North – and you don’t have to pay

There is the possibility to watch the sessions from the comfort of your sofa, through the transmission on social networks.

Art is one of the best tools for social integration and there is an institution in Porto that uses theater and dance to improve communication, interaction and self-esteem for those with physical weaknesses or psychological. Espaço T (Association for the Support of Social and Community Integration) will come out and show the work it has developed with its users at a special event.

The XII Body Event – Cycle of Spectacles in Theater and Dance will take place at the Almeida Garret Library, in Porto; at the Maia Forum; and also at the Auditorium Junta de Freguesia de Bougado, in Trofa. The event kicks off this Wednesday October 28 and will run until November 3.

It will be a week where several included theater and dance groups will be on stage, as well as clubs or studios from other institutions in these municipalities in the north of the country. You can see performances by the theater group Espaço t Flor de Lótus or the group Psiquê do Teatro Hôpital Magalhães Lemos.

Admission is free, but you must reserve your seat at least 48 hours before each show. To be present, you can send an e-mail (claudia.oliveira@espaçot.pt) or call the phone number (226 081 1919). You can see the full schedule below.

