Endurance test for RB Leipzig at Old Trafford | Free press

Manchester (AP) – At Old Trafford, Julian Nagelsmann expects the first first-class endurance test for his team despite the lack of spectators.

However, despite the delicate task, the self-confidence of Bundesliga leader RB Leipzig’s coach prevailed ahead of the Manchester United game on Wednesday (9 p.m. / DAZN). “Against a better opponent, they started with three points, they won’t be clear. But they also know what our qualities are and what we can do, ”Nagelsmann said on Tuesday evening at the venerable venue of the English record champions.

Man United started the new Champions League season with a 2-1 victory over last year’s finalists Paris Saint-Germain. In the strongest league in the world, however, things haven’t gone well yet. After six matches in the Premier League, the club are only 15th. “You can’t always predict your opponent one hundred percent whether they are defending high or low,” Nagelsmann said and identified the phases of the Red Devils PSG game, “where press really hard and have a great man-orientation , I think it will be a mix of the two, “Nagelsmann analyzed. He is certain:” You will certainly have a little respect for the quality that we have. The mood is currently such that we want to start with a total of six points. . “

Nagelsmann will of course have noticed the weakness at home with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side – there was only one point for the Red Devils in front of empty pits at Old Trafford. After the 1: 3 against Crystal Palace, a 1: 6 debacle against Tottenham Hotspur with coach José Mourinho followed. It was United’s biggest home loss in Premier League history.

More recently, United’s back side have held up well in the 0-0 win over Chelsea with the attacking trio around ex-Leipzig Timo Werner. “They have defended very deeply against Chelsea recently, have been very stable and have left very few scoring opportunities,” said Nagelsmann.

Captain Marcel Sabitzer was unwilling to make parallel comparisons between Leipzig’s 3-0 win over Tottenham in the last 16 Champions League and Manchester’s 1: 6 bankruptcy, but revealed: “We have a good game plan , he has something. to do with Tottenham. “

He himself completed the final workout in the spotlight at Old Trafford on Tuesday night. “It won’t be enough for 90 minutes, we’ll see how long the coach trusts me,” said the Austrian. Tyler Adams was also there, the coach decides on a mission before the match. Veteran Kevin Kampl, who last pinched his thigh, is ready to start. Nordi Mukiele (strain) remained in Leipzig, as did national player Lukas Klostermann after his knee surgery and Amadou Haidara, who tested positive for the corona virus and Konrad Laimer, who is still in rehab.

United coach Solskjaer is already under pressure after the league’s false start. However, the 67-time Norwegian national player, who won six league titles with United and the Champions League in 1999, would be successful at that time. At the press conference, the Norwegian presented himself relaxed and relaxed. “Our goal is to get ten points as quickly as possible. We will focus on the three points tomorrow night, ”he said.

And he congratulated his coach colleague Nagelsmann. “He’s a very interesting coach. I know Julian is very adaptable, but the style is always fast, high pressure. “