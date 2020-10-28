Amazon, are you? Correios launches deliveries via smart locker in the Federal District

One of the largest retailers in the world, Amazon has a robust logistics system and continues to invest heavily in the implementation of technologies to streamline deliveries to its customers. The company recently announced its first delivery-oriented electric vehicle and is already exploring ways to use drones in the process.

While waiting for the exciting news, one of the most interesting delivery methods offered by the distribution giant is the withdrawal in smart lockers, cabinets installed in strategic places that give the user more freedom and security. . Much to the delight of many, the resource has just opened in Brazil, but oddly not by the hands of Amazon.

On the brink of privatization, the Post today announced the launch of its first smart locker in Paranoá, Federal District. With around 40 drawers of varying sizes, the cabinet is integrated with the Post Office application and Object Tracking System (SRO), allowing users to pick up their orders anytime, every day, including weekends and holidays.

At no additional cost, interested parties must fill in the postal code of the firm where the delivery is to be made and insert the CPF or CNPJ number in the space to complete the address. As soon as the package is made available on site, the customer will receive an SMS with instructions such as the withdrawal deadline and the access code.

The state-owned company plans to expand the availability of smart lockers to an additional 63 regions, 53 in Rio de Janeiro and 10 in the Federal District, through February 2021. In addition, these smart lockers are expected to offer more functionality to the future, such as multi-service self-service channel and even post items.