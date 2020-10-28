Google Drive for the web opens Microsoft Office files directly in edit mode

Now one of the leading cloud storage services, Google Drive has received several enhancements in recent weeks. The platform not only gained better integration with Gmail, making it easier to share files with third parties, but it also received a new recycle bin with automatic file deletion in 30 days, and already has several new ones slated for 2021.

Curiosity 26 oct.

Android 24 release

Today Google released another feature that aims to make the experience of working with Drive even less difficult. Now every Microsoft Office file will be opened directly in edit mode without converting it, instead of giving a preview to the user. Before, to be able to edit an Office document, you had to convert it to Google Docs format.

According to the search giant, the feature is compatible with .docx, .doc, .ppt, .pptx, .xls, .xlsx, and .xlsm files, implemented by default. For those who prefer, it is still possible to access the document preview mode, by simply selecting the option from the right mouse button context menu, or by pressing the P key while opening the file.

However, there are two exceptions: password protected files and cases where the “Office Edition for Docs, Sheets & Slides” extension is installed. In the first situation, the document will continue to be opened in preview mode, while in the second the user will be taken to the extension editing system, functioning the same as “Open with”.

The best part is that the novelty will be made available to all Google users, whether they are personal accounts or members of the Workspace subscription. The feature begins to be available from today, but is not expected to be implemented across all accounts until the end of November.