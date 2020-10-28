Liverpool fought Midtjylland – Ruler of Man City | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – With the second straight win in a row, Liverpool FC and coach Jürgen Klopp have started the Champions League season perfectly.

The 2019 premier class winner defeated Danish champions FC Midtjylland 2-0 (0-0) on Tuesday. At the start, the Reds won 1-0 against Ajax Amsterdam. The Dutch record champions didn’t go beyond a 2-2 victory despite a 2-0 lead at Atalanta Bergamo.

Like Liverpool, Manchester City also scored their second success with Germany international Ilkay Gündogan in the second group game. At Olympique de Marseille, the team of coach Pep Guardiola won 3-0 (1-0). In the group of defending champions, FC Bayern Atlético Madrid, who clearly lost to Munich on Matchday 1, beat RB Salzburg 3-2 (1-1).

In Liverpool, Diogo Jota (55th) and Mohamed Salah (90th + 3) scored the goals with a late penalty. In Midtjylland, Luca Pfeiffer came on in the 81st minute, which had moved from second division Würzburger Kickers to the Champions League in early October.

Dusan Tadic (30th / penalty for foul) and Lassina Traoré (38th) scored the goals of the record champions of the Netherlands against their rivals from the Ajax group. But the team of former Bayern II coach Erik ten Hag, who achieved a record-breaking Eredivisie victory with a 13-0 victory at VVV Venlo this weekend, had to accept the goal of Duvan Zapata (54th / 60th ).

Ferran Torres (18th), Gündogan (76th) and Raheem Sterling (81st) ensured the citizens’ deserved victory in Marseille. Joao Felix decided on a spectacular match in Madrid with two goals (52nd / 85th). Atlético had taken the lead thanks to Marcos Llorente (29th), but then had to accept a deficit by Dominik Szoboszlai (40th) and Mergim Berisha (47th) before the young Portuguese star secured victory for Atlético. Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan, opponents in Gladbach’s Champions League group, parted ways in the second preliminary round with a goalless draw.