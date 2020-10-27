Amazon offers new panel for Fire tablets with control of Alexa devices

Today, the company takes another step towards its plan to be present in all segments of a smart home with the latest update to select models of its Fire tablets. With it, the devices benefit from the Smart Home Device Dashboard function, which makes it quite easy to control other devices equipped with Amazon Alexa, and in a very similar way to the integration of Google Home in the power menu. of Android 11.

The function is fully integrated with devices, accessible directly from the navigation bar, and actions such as turning lights and sockets on and off, accessing security camera feed and adjusting thermostats can be made. In addition to not requiring closing the current foreground app, the dashboard is present on the lock screen, eliminating the need to unlock tablets. The devices that will receive the update are:

The update is made available to users starting today. It should be remembered that it is already possible to use Google services on Fire tablets, obviously unofficially. Using the Amazon Fire Toolbox, developed by a forum member on the XDA Developers website, Amazon devices can integrate into the search giant’s ecosystem.