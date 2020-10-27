Firefox 82 is coming, Mozilla announces a performance boost!

Mozilla has just rolled out a new version of Firefox, Firefox 82. This browser is one of the last remaining alternatives to Chrome as Microsoft Edge now works with the Chromium engine.

Firefox is now the third most popular Internet browser in the world on PCs. It benefits from so-called “big” updates every four weeks. This maintenance is part of a new schedule introduced this year. Previously the period was six weeks. One of the advantages is that you can try out new features without having to download a beta version of the app.

One of the most notable changes in version 82 is performance. The browser is supposed to offer a better responder. This affects the loading of pages, but also the start of the application. Mozilla talks about significant improvements to make the experience faster and more enjoyable.

According to Mozilla, an average increase of 20% can be expected, which should not be neglected. Of course, this performance criterion is important in the browser market. We also find improvements in Windows with a new window that opens 10% faster.

Firefox 82, performance and picture in picture function

In general, Firefox 82 should prove to be the faster version from the first time you use it. Optimizations also affect other areas, such as: B. the recovery of sessions. It has advanced a 17% increase in the operation.

At the same time, there are improvements to the picture-in-picture function. The dedicated button will be repositioned as its appearance evolves. A keyboard shortcut is created for Mac users.

For Windows users, Firefox now uses DirectComposition when playing a video to optimize the use of hardware resources. This should be good for laptop battery life.

Finally, security updates are also available. According to this criterion, the update is recommended as soon as possible.

On the other hand, it seems that some antivirus programs don’t appreciate the coming. For example, several reports mention an application crash on startup when Windows Defender is present. According to reports, Mozilla has decided to slow down the automatic deployment using the built-in update feature. It is therefore possible that restrictions affect devices that may be victims of this bug. In this case, manual download is the only solution. Be careful though, this selection does not fix the problem!