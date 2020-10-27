Gladbach had bitter European Cup minutes against Real | Free press

Mönchengladbach (AP) – Marco Rose dragged painfully disappointed on the pitch, his players set off with blank eyes towards the cabin lane.

Borussia Mönchengladbach once again had very bitter Champions League minutes against Real Madrid. Team Rose led with two goals on Tuesday night shortly before the end. After a difficult and unhappy final phase, it was enough to score 2: 2 (1: 0) against the star set. Marcus Thuram (33./58.) Succeeded after the assists of Fort Alassane Pléa. Karim Benzema (87th) and Casemiro (90th + 3) scored for Madrid around international Toni Kroos.

“It always sucks to receive late compensation,” Christoph Kramer said on pay-TV channel Sky. “It’s very boring right after the game.” There are “logically but also a lot of positive things”. Goalkeeper Yann Sommer said: “Of course we are disappointed. We played a good game, we took advantage of weaknesses, small ones, Real. Only in the final stage – we have to work on it. “

After the 2-2 victory at Inter Milan the week before, the Gladbachers still have a good chance of reaching the round of 16. Next Tuesday the game against leader Shakhtar Donetsk in difficult group B. “We take both points with us,” Sommer said.

As a “world-class player”, Rose had described the true professionals shortly before kick-off. “But they’re just humans,” said the 44-year-old. Also brave, he created his own team. Gladbacher tried it in the opening phase with high pressing, but had to be extremely careful against extremely safe opponents not to be overplayed with two or three quick passes.

Real, who had traveled to Germany with the confidence to win 3-1 at FC Barcelona Clásico, initially determined the first meeting of the two clubs in 35 years, piloted by Kroos. Gladbach’s playing structure was generally disrupted by three to four Real professionals very close to the penalty area in the summer. “Play quietly,” Rose shouted firmly from the sidelines.

Casemiro (7th) and Benzema (16th) fired their first shots on goal towards the summer, which parried the long shot from Kroos (29th). Real got stronger, played faster and caused problems for Borussia’s defense with the individual class, especially Marco Asensio. And then came Thuram. The 23-year-old, whose father Lilian and Real coach Zinédine Zidane became world champion in 1998, made a lightning-fast attack after the Madrid star set lost the ball.

By this time, the Gladbach offensive was almost at a standstill. In relation to the 3-2 win at Mainz, Rose had ordered five regular players to return to the starting lineup which, after Thuram’s first premier goal in the premier class, won safety against the again injured royal. Last week, Real lost 3-2 to Donetsk. The Ukrainian champions parted ways with Inter 0-0 on Tuesday.

In Gladbach, Sommer was there against Asensio (38th), who hit the post after the restart (46th). The Gladbachers were hiding on the counterattack in this phase – Kramer almost used one (54th) – and scored again thanks to Thuram. The Frenchman was perfect when Pléa shot and took off. Then Borussia arrived. Lars Stindl shoots just off the post (65 ‘).

Real responded with angry but erratic attacks. Zidane reacted with a double substitution (71st), Kroos left for Luka Modric. Substitute Eden Hazard hit the side net (74th), Benzema artistically at the connection goal.