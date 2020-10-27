International
League of Legends gets patch 10.22 with the arrival of Seraphine, K / DA ALL OUT skins and more
While awaiting the arrival of the League of Legends: Wild Rift open beta in Brazil, the main desktop game has just received a major update. Patch 10.22 arrives with the debut of new champion Seraphine, long-awaited balances and fixes plus the launch of several K / DA ALL OUT skins, which celebrate the return of the K-Pop group with their new album and the addition of Seraphine. as integral.
Releases 19 oct.
Android 26 release
New champion: Seraphine
Seraphine is a wizarding class character from the Piltover area called “the Dreaming Singer”. According to her official description, Seraphine can hear the sound of other people’s souls, which dominated her in her youth, but has now become her inspiration, with the singer turning chaos into a symphony. Check your skills:
Passive – Stage Presence: Every third Basic Skill cast by Seraphine will echo and automatically cast a second time. Additionally, whenever she casts an ability next to an ally, she creates a note. Each note gives your basic attacks more attack range and deals additional magic damage, consuming the note.
W – Surround sound:
Seraphine involves her close allies in a song, granting herself and her allies movement speed and a shield. If Seraph is already protected, she can heal her nearby allies, restoring health based on the number of allies close to her.
E – Beat Drop:
Seraphine unleashes a heavy sound wave, dealing magical damage to enemies in line and slowing them down. Enemies that are already low speed are rooted and enemies that are already rooted are stunned.
R – Again:
Seraphine takes the stage, projecting a captivating force that enchants enemies and inflicts magical damage. Any champion hit (allies included) is part of the performance, expanding the skill’s range and awarding maximum scores to allies.
Champions: buffs and nerves
Amumu
R now stuns Root enemies and disarms enemies for 2s ⇒ Stuns enemies for 2s
Annie
Now Merged Shield: grants a shield instead of reducing damage; can target allied champions; had the shield animation updated; its cost and scope have been increased; shield is applied to Tibbers every time he is summoned Shield: grants 13/17/21/25/29% damage reduction to Annie for 3s ⇒ Grants any targeted friendly champion 40/90/140/190/240 (+0.4 Ability Power) Shield for 3s (additional movement speed effect applied to target receiving the shield) Annie’s ‘E’ now has a new animation Cost: 20 mana ⇒ 40 Mana Range : 400 (herself) ⇒ 800 (herself or target ally) Target: Annie will cast at an ally if she targets them or is very close to them (within 225 range), if not, launch forward on itself Save My Teddy Bear: Tibbers will always benefit from the shield, regardless of the target
Ashe
Arrows of W now increase with arrows per burst skill level: 9 at all levels ⇒ 7/8/9/10/11
Mark
Damage from passive explosions has been reduced. E’s flare now hits nearby enemies; The rocket scatter radius has increased; the indicator now shows the radius. R’s fireball can now bounce off Brand; priority update
Passive – Flare
Explosion damage on marked target: 12% – 16% (+0.015 per 100 Ability) ⇒ 10% – 14% (+0.02 per 100 Ability)
E – Conflagration
Flame Spread: hits nearby enemies when thrown at a shiny target ⇒ Always hits nearby enemies
Flame Scattering Radius: When thrown at a glowing target it hits units within 375 ⇒ When cast at a glowing target hits units under 600. When cast at a normal target, hits units within 300
Reflection scatter radius indicator: A short indicator now shows the scatter range
R – Pyroclasm
Fireball Ricochet: Pyroclasma can now bounce off Brand (this interaction takes a little longer to dampen blasts very close)
Fireball priority: enemy champions> Mark> any other valid target
Gallium
And now he has a minimum lead distance.
Jinx
And now he deals all the damage from the start. Explosive Burn: Deals damage over 1.5s ⇒ Deals all damage from the start
Karthus
Base damage from base damage reduction Q: 50/70/90/110/130 ⇒ 45/65/85/105/125
The White
Base damage due to increased E, increased damage thereafter and reduced cost Cost: 70 Mana ⇒ 50 Mana Base Damage: 40/60/80/100/120 ⇒ 50/70/90/110 / 130 Subsequent Damage: 70/110 / 150/190/230 ⇒ 80/120/160/200/240
Lulu
Base damage Q reduced at last levels Base damage: 80/125/170/215/260 ⇒ 80/115/150/185/220
Nasus
Additional R resistances increased and additional resistances per second removed Additional resistances: 15/35/55 ⇒ 40/55/70 Additional resistances per second: Nasus no longer receives 1/2/3 additional resistances per second
Samira
Reduced base attack damage and armor Attack damage: 59 ⇒ 57 Armor: 28 ⇒ 26
Sejuani
Base damage and maximum R damage increased Base damage: 100/125/150 ⇒ 125/150/175 Maximum damage: 150/250/350 ⇒ 200/300/400 (same explosion damage)
Xayah
Base Attack Speed Increase Attack Speed Increase: 3.3% ⇒ 3.9%
Zed
E base damage reduced at last levels Base damage: 70/95/120/145/170 ⇒ 70/90/110/130/150
New skins
The six new skins arriving with patch 10.22, with a K / DA ALL OUT theme, are:
Seraphine K / DA ALL OUT Ahri K / DA ALL OUT Kai’Sa K / DA ALL OUT Evelynn K / DA ALL OUT Akali K / DA ALL OUT Kai’Sa K / DA ALL OUT Prestige Edition
Other improvements
Errors and bugs fixed include Hunting Furor’s sound effects and Rengar’s roar as they approach targets; failure which prevented the correct reproduction of the sound effects of the Herald of the Valley; Reporting Kai’Sa skills as they evolve will send chat notifications and more.