League of Legends gets patch 10.22 with the arrival of Seraphine, K / DA ALL OUT skins and more

While awaiting the arrival of the League of Legends: Wild Rift open beta in Brazil, the main desktop game has just received a major update. Patch 10.22 arrives with the debut of new champion Seraphine, long-awaited balances and fixes plus the launch of several K / DA ALL OUT skins, which celebrate the return of the K-Pop group with their new album and the addition of Seraphine. as integral.

Releases 19 oct.

Android 26 release

New champion: Seraphine

Seraphine is a wizarding class character from the Piltover area called “the Dreaming Singer”. According to her official description, Seraphine can hear the sound of other people’s souls, which dominated her in her youth, but has now become her inspiration, with the singer turning chaos into a symphony. Check your skills:

Passive – Stage Presence: Every third Basic Skill cast by Seraphine will echo and automatically cast a second time. Additionally, whenever she casts an ability next to an ally, she creates a note. Each note gives your basic attacks more attack range and deals additional magic damage, consuming the note.

W – Surround sound:

Seraphine involves her close allies in a song, granting herself and her allies movement speed and a shield. If Seraph is already protected, she can heal her nearby allies, restoring health based on the number of allies close to her.

E – Beat Drop:

Seraphine unleashes a heavy sound wave, dealing magical damage to enemies in line and slowing them down. Enemies that are already low speed are rooted and enemies that are already rooted are stunned.

R – Again:

Seraphine takes the stage, projecting a captivating force that enchants enemies and inflicts magical damage. Any champion hit (allies included) is part of the performance, expanding the skill’s range and awarding maximum scores to allies.

Champions: buffs and nerves

Amumu

R now stuns Root enemies and disarms enemies for 2s ⇒ Stuns enemies for 2s

Annie

Now Merged Shield: grants a shield instead of reducing damage; can target allied champions; had the shield animation updated; its cost and scope have been increased; shield is applied to Tibbers every time he is summoned Shield: grants 13/17/21/25/29% damage reduction to Annie for 3s ⇒ Grants any targeted friendly champion 40/90/140/190/240 (+0.4 Ability Power) Shield for 3s (additional movement speed effect applied to target receiving the shield) Annie’s ‘E’ now has a new animation Cost: 20 mana ⇒ 40 Mana Range : 400 (herself) ⇒ 800 (herself or target ally) Target: Annie will cast at an ally if she targets them or is very close to them (within 225 range), if not, launch forward on itself Save My Teddy Bear: Tibbers will always benefit from the shield, regardless of the target

Ashe

Arrows of W now increase with arrows per burst skill level: 9 at all levels ⇒ 7/8/9/10/11

Mark

Damage from passive explosions has been reduced. E’s flare now hits nearby enemies; The rocket scatter radius has increased; the indicator now shows the radius. R’s fireball can now bounce off Brand; priority update

Passive – Flare

Explosion damage on marked target: 12% – 16% (+0.015 per 100 Ability) ⇒ 10% – 14% (+0.02 per 100 Ability)

E – Conflagration

Flame Spread: hits nearby enemies when thrown at a shiny target ⇒ Always hits nearby enemies

Flame Scattering Radius: When thrown at a glowing target it hits units within 375 ⇒ When cast at a glowing target hits units under 600. When cast at a normal target, hits units within 300

Reflection scatter radius indicator: A short indicator now shows the scatter range

R – Pyroclasm

Fireball Ricochet: Pyroclasma can now bounce off Brand (this interaction takes a little longer to dampen blasts very close)

Fireball priority: enemy champions> Mark> any other valid target

Gallium

And now he has a minimum lead distance.

Jinx

And now he deals all the damage from the start. Explosive Burn: Deals damage over 1.5s ⇒ Deals all damage from the start

Karthus

Base damage from base damage reduction Q: 50/70/90/110/130 ⇒ 45/65/85/105/125

The White

Base damage due to increased E, increased damage thereafter and reduced cost Cost: 70 Mana ⇒ 50 Mana Base Damage: 40/60/80/100/120 ⇒ 50/70/90/110 / 130 Subsequent Damage: 70/110 / 150/190/230 ⇒ 80/120/160/200/240

Lulu

Base damage Q reduced at last levels Base damage: 80/125/170/215/260 ⇒ 80/115/150/185/220

Nasus

Additional R resistances increased and additional resistances per second removed Additional resistances: 15/35/55 ⇒ 40/55/70 Additional resistances per second: Nasus no longer receives 1/2/3 additional resistances per second

Samira

Reduced base attack damage and armor Attack damage: 59 ⇒ 57 Armor: 28 ⇒ 26

Sejuani

Base damage and maximum R damage increased Base damage: 100/125/150 ⇒ 125/150/175 Maximum damage: 150/250/350 ⇒ 200/300/400 (same explosion damage)

Xayah

Base Attack Speed ​​Increase Attack Speed ​​Increase: 3.3% ⇒ 3.9%

Zed

E base damage reduced at last levels Base damage: 70/95/120/145/170 ⇒ 70/90/110/130/150

New skins

The six new skins arriving with patch 10.22, with a K / DA ALL OUT theme, are:

Seraphine K / DA ALL OUT Ahri K / DA ALL OUT Kai’Sa K / DA ALL OUT Evelynn K / DA ALL OUT Akali K / DA ALL OUT Kai’Sa K / DA ALL OUT Prestige Edition

Other improvements

Errors and bugs fixed include Hunting Furor’s sound effects and Rengar’s roar as they approach targets; failure which prevented the correct reproduction of the sound effects of the Herald of the Valley; Reporting Kai’Sa skills as they evolve will send chat notifications and more.