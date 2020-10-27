iPhone without charger: what alternatives could help the environment? | Detective TC

One of the information that had a big impact with the launch of the iPhone 12 family was Apple’s decision to put aside chargers for its cell phone cases. In addition, the company has also reduced the size of the packaging of smartphones, in an effort to produce less plastic.

With these two measures, the Cupertino giant hopes to achieve a major reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions into the atmosphere. But would the initiatives really be effective?

Economy and Market Oct 21

Economy and Market Oct 14

TudoCelular has already published an analysis of the HDBlog.it website which showed the relationship between the environmental and economic effects of the decision, the latter having more weight in the balance of the more important impacts. Now the Detective TC column also offers another view of the fact.

This space will discuss alternatives that could be used by Apple to help the environment, in addition to other measures that may not make this reduction in polluting gas emissions so great.

Strengthen recycling programs

One of the alternatives to protecting the environment without having to take the charger out of the box is to strengthen recycling programs. Apple already has partnerships with several companies that promote the practice on older products and return it as material for the company’s production line.

In order to show concern for the theme, one possible initiative would be to make these reuse systems more ubiquitous. That is, take them to all the markets where it has operations, with more collection points and campaigns that encourage recycling of old devices.

Another opportunity for the company would be to lead a plural initiative of the main companies in the sector in favor of the reuse of these materials, so that programs of this type reach more places and cover all brands of electronics.

Less plastic in the packaging

One of the actions of “Maçã” was to reduce the size of the box, with the justification of using less plastic. However, with smaller dimensions, this does not mean that there will be less carbon emissions when transporting orders.

With less space occupied by packaging in trucks, store requirements may be different. In other words, a retailer may request more units to be stored because the vehicles will have more free space.

This wouldn’t often apply in the United States, for example, as they have dedicated Apple stores. But elsewhere in the world, without the Apple Store, the need for authorized resellers can lead to larger orders – which in practice would make no difference on environmental issues.

In this case, the output would be a solution announced by Xiaomi last week and applied by Samsung from the Galaxy S20 family: change the material of the cases. The two companies exchanged the substance for plain paper.

This would be a way to use a construction that can break down in much less time, without having to change the size of the package and cause the effect mentioned above.

Stop producing chargers

If you think that the mere fact of not seeing a charger in the box made Apple stop producing this type of product, you are completely wrong. The Cupertino giant continues to produce plug adapters. The difference is that now they will have to be purchased separately.

Stop analyzing: If you buy an iPhone and then buy a charger, the shipping will be in two separate cases, right? This means that in addition to likely higher demand for shippers, the use of plastic packaging will also increase.

The situation would also apply to EarPods, headphones which – likewise – were removed from the original box with environmental justification, but can be purchased separately with other delivery boxes.

As much as there is some positive impact on the environment by not delivering these products natively, the great effect of stopping emitting carbon dioxide would be to stop manufacturing them.

End of lightning

Environmentalists and even the European Union have been fighting for some time to stop Apple from using its proprietary Lightning port on iPhones. Although it is not yet in its ideal distribution, replacing this standard with USB-C would be a plug that would help from an ecological point of view.

If the new iPhone 12 had a USB-C connector, the user would only be able to have one charger to use both on the device and on others, such as laptop, tablet. and an e-reader, whatever the brand of each.

In addition, this standard would allow basic functions – providing power and data transfer – faster than Lightning allows today.

Apple’s option was to include a Lightning to USB-C cable in the box with the new iPhones. In addition, this justifies the possibility for the consumer to use his old device charger.

But he did not take into account one detail: AC adapters compatible with USB Type-C only started in the iPhone 11 generation. In other words, those who have an iPhone XS, for example, will not be able to use the cable to do the conversion, because the charger only supports USB-A. In other words, that user would be forced to buy a new one anyway.

Future concern: MagSafe

One new feature from Apple for its new phones that should be watched closely is MagSafe. The company’s wireless charging technology also doesn’t come with a compatible charger that’s built into the box.

But the future could reserve, for example, the removal of the Lightning port for the exclusive use of this solution to fill the battery and transfer files on the next iPhones. Using a unique new system of “Apple” devices is certainly no way to save the environment.

So, do you have another alternative that could be applied by Apple to be more environmentally friendly? Report to us in the space below.

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival The Apple iPhone 12 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified upon arrival.