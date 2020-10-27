Thanks to Kimmich: Bayern with a work win at Lokomotiv Moscow | Free press

Moscow (dpa) – After the victory, match winner Joshua Kimmich and his triple colleagues from Munich were in a rush.

The special plane was already waiting at the airport to bring the entourage of FC Bayern back to Munich that night with three more Champions League points in their luggage. Bayern-Express had already beaten 2-1 (1-0) at Lokomotiv Moscow.

“In 2020, the team achieved exceptional results. Today was a winning job. But it shows the morale of the team that they still had the quality to bring the score to 2-1, ”coach Hansi Flick said at the press conference.

On Tuesday night, junior boss Kimmich once again embodied winning quality. The domestic player scored the winning goal in the 79th minute with a technically demanding volley and set course for the defending champion to the round of 16. “It was a professional victory. We take it with us, even though we know we haven’t been brilliant, ”Kimmich said at DAZN.

In front of 8,196 spectators, who were allowed to be in the RŽD-Arena in Moscow despite the high number of Corona, Munich’s winning streak in the European premier class seemed almost over. For the 13th consecutive victory, national player Leon Goretzka hit his head in the 13th minute.

But the strongly supported hosts were rewarded for their resistance and a high running and fighting effort with the equalizing goal of Anton Mirantschuk (70th). “You can’t always defend that,” said national goalkeeper Manuel Neuer indulgently. The people in front of him allowed themselves a certain negligence. Moscow was only able to punish them once and missed out on the second points win after the 2-2 in the opener at Red Bull Salzburg.

“The victory was deserved, although it was not as clear as we had expected,” said Flick. For Captain Neuer, the result was what mattered. “We are satisfied. We had to do a lot for the three points, ”summed up the 34-year-old.

Flick leaned on the team that triumphed at the start of the 4-0 win over Atlético Madrid. Thomas Müller returned to the right wing. And the French Corentin Tolisso played a central role in the attacking environment. The world champion, who came from Olympique de Lyon in 2017 for the Munich record of 41.5 million euros, takes more and more value for the triple champion.

Tolisso moved a lot in the first half and opened the game with good diagonal balls – like in the 1-0. He hit the ball from the center on the right wing. Benjamin Pavard’s volley entered the penalty area, where Goretzka directed the ball into the near corner.

A copy of that move would have nearly earned him 2-0. But the entirely French variant via Tolisso and Pavard ended with a strike from the post from Kingsley Coman (25 ‘). Bayern’s defense often left too much space for the opponent. Fedor Smolow had a great chance in the third minute, but directed the ball towards Neuer.

In the first of four consecutive away games, Flick also kept an eye on the distribution of the load. The 55-year-old brought in Serge Gnabry, who had returned from Corona isolation, and Javi Martínez for Thomas Müller and goalscorer Goretzka at the break.

This time the Bavarians lacked effectiveness in the conclusion. “We have to decide the game earlier,” argued Kimmich. He forgave himself at a short distance on the preliminary work of Gnabry (56th). “It was embarrassing not to have done it,” said the last winner of the match. After a double with Kimmich, Coman aimed a little too high (69th). It took its revenge: striker Zé Luis served Mirantschuk after a flank run, which managed to win in the center of Neuer.

But it spoke to Bayern being able to retaliate. Kimmich accepted a pass from Martínez in the middle, turned and hit the 20-meter long, wonderfully flat and precise turn.