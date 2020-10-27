Moto G9 Plus vs Galaxy A71: which is the best premium middleman? | Comparative

Moto G9 Plus or Galaxy A71: which is the best middleman at around R $ 2 thousand? Let’s check each other’s positives and negatives to find out which one is more worth your money. Motorola has decided to bet higher on this generation by bringing a more expensive phone. Does it offer better value than the Korean rival?

The Moto G9 Plus has grown and now has one of the largest screens ever seen in the lineup. With this your measurements have increased and we have a very large cell phone, even bigger than the Galaxy A71. Both are betting on the hole for the selfie camera, but Samsung’s intermediary has thinner edges. This makes it a more compact and lightweight phone.

Samsung and Motorola are betting on a cell phone with a plastic body. The A71 has a chromatic effect on the rear which has an air of modernity, while the G9 Plus has a simpler mirror finish which adds lots of fingerprints and easily streaks. It reached the domestic market in the dark blue and gold options. The galaxy can be found in black, light blue, and silver.

There isn’t a drastic design difference between the two, but overall the Galaxy A71 is a more polished product. However, there is a P2 input and a microSD slot on both. The two also share similar technologies and have NFC in the national version.

We started the comparison with the first point for the A71.

Both bring a Full HD + display, what changes is the panel technology. Samsung continues to bet on its Super AMOLED displays and Motorola has invested in the good old IPS LCD. In terms of brightness, there is no difference, but the Galaxy reflects less light in open places, which makes it more pleasant to use on sunny days.

The Moto G9 Plus does not have uniform brightness, being darker at the edges. Its viewing angle and contrast are also lower. If you are looking for a cell phone with efficient HDR mode, none will be able to enjoy movies and selfies on Netflix and Amazon. When it comes to color reproduction, Samsung also benefits, while Motorola is betting on a cooler calibration that turns bluish white.

Motorola has always invested in stereo sound, but on the G9 Plus it decided to adopt mono sound like we did with rival Samsung. Both deliver the same sound power. The Galaxy tends more towards the treble, giving the impression of a louder sound. It helps when watching videos, but for music Motorola is better, although it distorts a little at most.

The headset that comes as a gift is comfortable and of decent quality in both, but the Motorola accessory is better.

We give victory to Samsung on screen and use sound.

Both are coming out of the box with Android 10. The Galaxy brings the One UI which is more feature-rich and much more modified than Motorola’s near pure Android. The G9 Plus has the same extras found in others in the range, the only new feature is the interactive screen, a sort of floating menu to access your favorite applications thanks to the biometric reader on the side.

This is a little more, but it is not as complete as the Screen Edge present on the A71, which in addition to allowing you to correct the most used applications, it is also possible to have tools like a rule on any part of the screen.

When it comes to software support, there is a big advantage for Samsung. Motorola has only released one Android update for its phones, while the Korean rival promises three major updates for the little robot, which should see Android 13 on the A71, while the G9 Never will see such a version again.

Samsung takes advantage of software.

On the Galaxy we have the Snapdragon 730 and on the Motorola the 730G version. The two are very similar, the only difference being the operating speed of the GPU with 50 MHz more on the G9 Plus. It didn’t really make a difference in our multitasking test and we saw the A71 get 2GB of extra RAM. It can contain many other open applications.

Having a faster GPU helps get higher numbers in benchmark tools, but the difference isn’t that big and in the case of AnTuTu it’s less than 10%. And in gaming, does a faster graphics chip make a difference?

The A71 runs any Android game without gagging just like the Moto G9 Plus. In PUBG we had an average of 30 fps and in Call of Duty almost 60 fps. The difference in fluidity between the two is small and many shouldn’t even notice it.

We give the A71 a performance point.

Motorola has been more generous in battery in its intermediaries and this is the case of the Moto G9 Plus with 500 mAh more than the Korean rival. Does this mean that we have greater autonomy? It should, but it’s clear Motorola has sinned a bit in optimization. Both offer similar battery life, which is sort of a good thing, as both last all day, even with more intensive use.

What really disappoints about the G9 Plus is the 30W TurboPower charger which takes almost 20 minutes longer to recharge the battery than the weaker Samsung charger that comes with the A71. Even though the Motorola has a slightly larger battery, they should at least tie in the recharge time.

And we give the A71 a battery point.

We’ve got a 64 MP camera in the two that compresses four pixels into one to record more detail even in the darkest places. As much as the hardware is similar, this is where Samsung’s optimized software makes the difference. The A71 records photos with superior clarity and presents better colors. At night, the G9 Plus captures clearer images, but with more noise.

The G9 Plus’ main camera can even take good photos, but the ultra-wide does a lot of that. Sharpness is compromised and textures lose a lot of quality, unlike the ultra-wide A71 which does a good job. The Galaxy also has a wider angle to capture more scenarios.

In macro we have the advantage in the G9 Plus of autofocus, but the resolution of just 2 MP compromises the sharpness of the photos. Overall, the A71 is best for recording small details of nature and animals, as long as the correct distance of 5cm is maintained.

A71 has a better set of rear cameras.

Photos taken with the Motorola Moto G9 Plus

In the front camera we don’t see a noticeable advantage for the A71 as with the rear cameras. Both take good selfies in well-lit places and lose some sharpness at night. The problem with the Moto G9 Plus is turning off HDR when portrait mode is in use, so avoid taking photos near windows or with the sun behind you.

We are inspired by selfies.

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A71

Which is best for videos? Both record in 4K with good daytime quality. Focusing is nimble and there is efficient electronic stabilization to handle jerking. The problem with the G9 Plus is shooting at night; the quality drops considerably and the focus becomes quite slow. The A71 also benefits from the front end in terms of quality and resolution. Audio capture is sharper on the Galaxy because its noise cancellation is less aggressive.

We closed the camera with the last point for the A71.

Price

The A71 hit the market in early 2020 for R $ 2,800 and the Moto G9 Plus in September for R $ 2,500. The Samsung model can be found cheaper today because it is older, and since we are talking about a better and cheaper phone, it is impossible not to give the crown the best cost-benefit for Samsung.

With that, we close the comparison with the last point of the A71.

Finished

Motorola has aimed high in this generation and has come to charge high on the Moto G9 Plus and as we have seen it stands no chance of competing with the Galaxy A71. Samsung’s middleman has a better screen, better software, better multitasking performance, the battery charges faster, and records better photos and videos.

The Moto G9 Plus will only make sense if it is priced R $ 500 less. It’s not worth paying almost the same as the A71 to have an inferior cell phone in almost everything. It’s clear the G9 Plus needs some software improvements to make better use of the cameras and the battery will pay more, but in the meantime go to Samsung and make a better buy.

RESULT

Samsung Galaxy A71: 10 POINTS

Cleaner design with fewer edges Superior Super AMOLED display Sound for videos More complete software and with more updates Better multitasking performance Reduced recharge time Better set of cameras Better for daytime selfies Higher quality movies Better value for money -price

Motorola Moto G9 Plus: 2 POINTS

Better sound for music Ideal for selfies at night

