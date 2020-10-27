Ubisoft Plus: UPlay Plus gets a new name and more news in November; check out

Ubisoft has just announced new features for its game center, UPlay Plus, which is already preparing for the new era of cloud games. The new name will be Ubisoft Plus and will take effect from November 10.

On the other hand, the monthly fee will be US $ 14.99, around R $ 85.60 with integration with the Luna game streaming service in beta, which was recently announced by Amazon and is currently only available. than in the United States. .

It’s important to say that the streaming service will expand to Stadia until the end of 2021, which is good news for those looking to play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and many other famous titles from the French developer.

Ubisoft also clarified that subscribers to its service will be able to use their games on Stadia without having to join the Google Pro plan, which is very interesting, but so far this has only been confirmed in the United States, so availability and rules may be different in other regions.

The 100+ titles available on UPlay Plus will continue to be available, and that should only be a name change and in some details for Stadia and Luna subscribers, but it could be accompanied by a lot of other news soon.

It is very interesting to note this direction that the games industry is following, because using streaming services is much more comfortable than buying a console which can break down and keep the hardware obsolete after a few years, although many generations of PlayStation and Xbox have shown it can stay relevant for a long time.

Ultimately, your best bet is to have a growing range of options for choosing where and how to play, in this regard streaming has come out on top.

Which do you prefer: a local or streaming console, like Amazon Luna and Stadia?