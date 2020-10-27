Microsoft Announces Special Edition Xbox One Controller Based On “The Mandalorian”

Now, via its official Twitter account, Microsoft has just announced a new variant of the Xbox controller for Xbox One with the theme of the Mandalorian series. The Disney production, released via Disney Plus, is based on the Star Wars universe and tells the story of a bounty hunter years after the events of Episode VII: Return of the Jedi.

The accessory was produced by Controller Gear, which specializes in special editions of controls, and is expected to hit the market at the end of the year, still without a fixed date. In addition to the appearance worked with references to the series, the order is accompanied by an equally thematic loading base, with the printing of the protagonist on its front face.

Such a whim doesn’t come cheap, however, with O Mandaloriano’s control being sold for a hefty suggested price of US $ 170, or something around R $ 968 in direct conversion. For comparison, the amount is quite close to that charged by the Xbox Elite Controller 2, which should end up being the preference of many. Confirmed in the USA, Microsoft has not announced whether the novelty will be available in other countries, such as Brazil.