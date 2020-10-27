Zoom launches end-to-end encryption for free and paid plan users

Update (27/10/2020) – BB

A few days ago, Zoom confirmed that it will release an end-to-end encryption system for all users of its video conferencing application, both for customers of the paid plans and for those who use the free version of the service. .

Now this security method has finally started to be released for its users and, as said, both for those who pay for the service and for those who use a free account.

However, it should be explained that the call has not yet been fully published. Instead, users have access to a “technical preview” version, which has been released so the company can collect feedback from its customers.

Security Sep 11

Security August 21

The system arrives for several platforms that rely on Zoom applications, such as desktops and smartphones. However, those who try the web version or third-party apps that use the Zoom SDK will not have end-to-end encryption protection.

While this is a well-accepted novelty, some features present in previous versions of Zoom will no longer be available with the arrival of end-to-end encryption, such as cloud recording, live transcription, individual discussions and reactions to the meeting. Additionally, anyone who chooses to join a meeting by phone will no longer be able to access the service.

Original text (10/15/2020)

Zoom Confirms Inclusion Of End-To-End Encryption For Upcoming Meetings

Continuing the availability of updates and improvements to its services, Zoom Video Communications, responsible for the Zoom Meeting virtual meeting application has officially confirmed to its users that it will implement the end-to-end encryption offer at beginning of next week.

Present in other instant communicators (including WhatsApp), the new implementation will guarantee free and paid users more security from October 19 (Monday), in addition to allowing comments in the first 30. days of implementation.

Security 06 Oct

24 Set Software

An important point to mention is that the app will also indicate whether or not you are on a secure connection, with a green shield displayed in the top left corner of the app, thus visually validating the activation of E2EE.

Zoom’s main priority is the trust and security of our users, and our E2EE implementation will allow us to continue to improve security on our platform. Free / Basic users who wish to access E2EE will participate in a one-time verification process which will ask the user for additional information, such as verifying a phone number via SMS.





Another point confirmed in an official post on the company’s blog is that E2EE encryption must be enabled by users, and it is also revealed that this key is stored locally, not being accessible by other users nor even by company employees.

In addition, it is also possible to observe in the printout below that the novelty does not support certain functionalities seen in the application, in particular reactions, the division of meetings into separate sessions, recording in the cloud and dialing / SIP / H.323.





This move comes shortly after Zoom reinforces the importance of using two-factor authentication in the app to make inappropriate access to accounts difficult and shows the business is focused on improving of its image in terms of confidentiality, which has gained more. attention after posting on data sharing with Facebook.

ZOOM Cloud Meetings

Developer: Zoom

Free

Size: varies by system