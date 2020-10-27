Controversial Barça club boss Bartomeu resigns | Free press

Barcelona (AP) – Controversial club boss Josep Bartomeu throws in the towel at crisis-stricken FC Barcelona.

Bartomeu announced his resignation from the post of president of the Spanish football club at an extraordinary board meeting, as reported by Spanish media.

The reason why he gave the refusal of the authorities of the region of Catalonia to postpone the vote on a motion of censure against him, reported “Mundo Deportivo”. Bartomeu had requested the postponement due to the pandemic. He said he did not want to endanger the health of club members. The 57-year-old has been in office since Sandro Rosell stepped down in early 2014.

The vote was scheduled for November 1 and 2. The opposition had collected more than 20,000 signatures from members of the association for the motion of censure. Bartomeu’s opponents would have needed a two-thirds majority to oust the unloved boss from the throne. The vote is no longer necessary.

Bartomeu had made himself unpopular because he fell out with superstar Lionel Messi in the squad around national goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen. The Argentine had therefore wanted to leave Blaugrana this summer after the 2: 8 debacle against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals. After a long row, Bartomeu forced the 33-year-old to fulfill the contract which ran until June 2021. The crisis at Barca had peaked this weekend due to the 3-1 home defeat at Clásico to Real Madrid and fall to twelfth place.